Volunteers, City Staff Beautify Saugus Neighborhood

On Saturday, June 4, city staff and dozens of residents participated in the inaugural Graffiti Removal Day. Volunteers worked with the City’s Graffiti Removal Team to paint a large-scale beautification project in the Saugus neighborhood. Volunteers walked down into the Bouquet Canyon Creek and used 285 gallons of paint to cover a concrete wall that is visible from the street and sidewalk. Altogether, volunteers and staff successfully painted approximately 527 feet of wall.
Graffiti Removal Day is identified as a project in the City’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan. This event helped bring City staff and residents together in order to educate the community about the graffiti removal process.
In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed over 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the City. As of this year, the team has already removed 7,005 tags and completed 117 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time.
As the summer season begins, the Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the kickoff of the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” encouraging residents to combine reading with camping, adventure and skill development.
Join the city of Santa Clarita Tuesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening hike at Central Park while admiring the Supermoon. Experience a relaxing sound bath with crystal singing bowls at the summit with Angelita Weber.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the first floor of Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, June 8, beginning with recognitions at 4:30 p.m., closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
California Institute of the Arts junior Jeannette Srinivasan’s "Yellow/Blue Play" is among the productions included at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Srinivasan's play is an original play about a surviving twin’s experience with grief, memory and the colors of her childhood.
The Master's University Cross Country and Track & Field runners Arianna Ghiorso and Davis Boggess were named
recipients of the Cliff Hamlow Champions of Character Award, as presented by the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association June 20 general meeting will feature artist Otto Sturcke demonstrating still life with pastels at The MAIN Theater, which is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Pier to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
On Thursday, June 2, the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation awarded Impulse Music Co. as one of the Top100 Dealers in the world — similar to the Oscars Academy Awards, but for music stores.
Driven by its belief that health is a human right, Providence Southern California provided $608 million in funding and services to care for those in need outside the walls of its 11 Southern California hospitals.
