Volunteers, City Staff Beautify Saugus Neighborhood

On Saturday, June 4, city staff and dozens of residents participated in the inaugural Graffiti Removal Day. Volunteers worked with the City’s Graffiti Removal Team to paint a large-scale beautification project in the Saugus neighborhood. Volunteers walked down into the Bouquet Canyon Creek and used 285 gallons of paint to cover a concrete wall that is visible from the street and sidewalk. Altogether, volunteers and staff successfully painted approximately 527 feet of wall.

Graffiti Removal Day is identified as a project in the City’s Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan. This event helped bring City staff and residents together in order to educate the community about the graffiti removal process.

In 2021, the Graffiti Removal Team completed over 16,000 tag removals and nearly 500 beautification projects throughout the City. As of this year, the team has already removed 7,005 tags and completed 117 beautifications. Since 2015, the Graffiti Removal Team has maintained a 24-hour response rate, 99% of the time.

For more information on graffiti removal or to report graffiti, please visit santa-clarita.com/graffiti or call (661) 25-CLEAN.

