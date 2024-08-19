Ken Striplin | Know Your District

Know Your District

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” – Thomas Jefferson

This quote by Thomas Jefferson emphasizes the importance of active participation in the democratic process. It suggests that while democratic systems are designed to reflect the will of the majority, this only occurs if the majority actively engages in the process, such as by voting, voicing opinions and being involved in civic activities.

As we move closer to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, I encourage all of you to be informed about the current issues and take time to learn about the candidates running for office. Then most importantly – vote! Voting is a civic responsibility. It is a way for citizens to contribute to the well-being and future of their community, state and country. Through voting, citizens can directly impact the important policies that affect their lives, such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Here in Santa Clarita, your ballot is going to look a little different this year. Pursuant to the terms of a settlement agreement, the City has transitioned to district-based elections for the City Council seats, starting with this year’s 2024 City Council election. In this new, by-district election system, the city of Santa Clarita is divided into five districts, and each voter within a district may cast one vote for a candidate residing within that same district. The City has always operated staggered elections, meaning two out of the five seats will be up in November 2024. Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms, so the remaining three district seats will be up for election starting in November of 2026.

The two districts seats which are up for election are District 1 and District 3. District 1 starts at the southernmost end of our City stretching up to encompass Old Town Newhall and then moving east to the central part of Canyon Country along Soledad Canyon Road. District 3 starts north of the “four corners” at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, encompassing much of Saugus up to Tesoro.

Since only one candidate, current Councilmember Jason Gibbs, has filed papers for District 3, the City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday evening, Aug. 19, to discuss options for that seat. The Council has two choices: they can either appoint the candidate to the seat for a four-year term or proceed with the election. If the City Council decides to appoint the candidate, voters in District 3 will not vote for a Councilmember in November, and only voters in District 1 will see Councilmember candidates on their ballots.

For residents who live in Districts 2, 4 and 5 – they will not be able to vote for any City Council candidates during this upcoming election. Those district seats will be up in two years during the 2026 election. You can see the specific district lines on the map located at SantaClarita.gov/District-Elections. You can also read about the lawsuit that forced the City to transition to districts, the transition process and how the district boundaries were determined.

Being informed and educated is crucial for a healthy democracy, ensuring that decisions made reflect the collective will and best interests of the population. Regardless of how you vote on the issues or which candidates you support; the most important thing is to make sure you get out and vote this election day. For more information please visit SantaClarita.gov/City-Clerk/Elections.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s city manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

