Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Indicators Continue to Drop

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 168 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Friday, Feb. 16.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 37,416 case totals to 3,871,785 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 104,949 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 595.

COVID-19 Indicators Continue to Decline In L.A. County

COVID-19 indicators continue to decline, yet remain above pre-surge levels in Los Angeles County. This week, reported average daily COVID-19 cases have decreased from 262 reported last week to 218. Reported cases do not include home tests, so the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the community is higher.

Wastewater concentrations of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are at 52 percent of the 2022-2023 winter peak for the week ending Feb. 3. This is an increase from 36 percent one week prior but a decline from 64 percent two weeks prior. Wastewater data can be subject to larger week-to-week fluctuations than other metrics. Looking at the overall trend in wastewater data indicates that COVID-19 transmission is declining, but still elevated compared to pre-surge levels.

There was an average of 481 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the week ending Feb. 10, a decrease from the average of 570 COVID-positive hospitalized patients for the previous week.

COVID-19 deaths have plateaued with 5.7 average daily deaths for the week ending Jan. 23, essentially the same as 5.6 average daily deaths for the week before. Changes in the death metric may be seen later than other metrics due to both the time needed to receive death certificates and the natural progression of the disease.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no new deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 595.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown of the 595 deaths in the SCV per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 480

Castaic: 35

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Saugus: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 104,949 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 77,478

*Castaic: 10,170

Stevenson Ranch: 6,364

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,975

Acton: 2,122

Val Verde: 1,283

Agua Dulce: 1,047

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 1,002

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 364

Elizabeth Lake: 308

Bouquet Canyon: 222

Lake Hughes: 216

Saugus/Canyon Country: 153

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 47

Placerita Canyon: 25

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Feb. 16:

