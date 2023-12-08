Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: New Data Dashboards Monitor Transmission

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 8, 2023

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 217 new laboratory confirmed cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Dec. 7.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 37,007 case totals to 3,828,739 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 102,829 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 581.

As Winter Viruses Increase, New Data Dashboards Allow Residents to Monitor Transmission Trends in

Los Angeles County

In Los Angeles County, respiratory virus metrics have increased across the board this past week indicating a steady rise in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19 and influenza (flu) activity. The increases are relatively small and indicator numbers remain well below levels seen last year at this time; however, they clearly represent what appears to be the beginning of the winter virus season.

This week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) launched the Respwatch Surveillance Dashboard. This dashboard is updated weekly on Fridays and shares information on flu, COVID-19 and RSV, and allows residents to track information in one convenient location. The dashboard includes information on clinical laboratory surveillance, emergency department visits and wastewater concentrations in comparison to previous seasons.

To be able to compare all three viruses, testing data on this new dashboard uses tests from clinical laboratories that participate in Public Health’s Sentinel Surveillance Network. For this reason, the COVID-19 positivity data on this new dashboard is different from test positivity reported in COVID-only dashboards, which reflects tests conducted across the county.

Using data from Sentinel Surveillance labs for the weeks ending Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, RSV increased from 13.4 percent to 15.1 percent, COVID-19 increased from 7.4 percent to 8.9 percent and flu increased from 6.7 percent to 7.9 percent. For all three viruses, that same week showed increases in the concentration found in wastewater, and for flu and RSV, increases have been steady over the past five weeks. However, wastewater concentrations are still below what they were during the same time last year.

COVID-19 causes more hospitalizations and deaths compared to RSV and flu, can lead to prolonged illness, and the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve. For these reasons, Public Health continues to track additional COVID-19 metrics on their own. As of Nov. 30, the LA County COVID-19 Data dashboard has been updated. This new dashboard combines information previously on three separate website locations into one and presents all key COVID-19 surveillance metrics in one place.

During this winter virus season, vaccination is the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization and is especially important for people who are older or have underlying health conditions. The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available across Los Angeles County and there is no out-of-pocket cost regardless of insurance or immigration status. The COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the flu vaccine, is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. In Los Angeles County, 860,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The new vaccine is recommended regardless of previous vaccination status, meaning those with and without previous COVID-19 vaccines should still get the updated 2023-2024 dose.

People who are 60 and older should speak with their provider about an RSV vaccine. RSV vaccination is also recommended for people who are between 32-36 weeks pregnant and immunizations are available for infants under 8 months old.

COVID-19 home tests remain an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 this winter. In addition to free tests distributed locally at libraries, schools and through community organizations, as of Nov. 20, the federal government is allocating each household an additional four free COVID home tests. Information on where to find tests, including a link to order free tests by mail, is available at ph.lacounty.gov/COVIDtests.

Testing is strongly recommended for people who have been exposed to COVID-19, people who have possible symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough or sore throat, and for those who are attending gatherings or visiting with people who may be more vulnerable to a severe COVID-19 infection, especially people who are over 65 years old.

To avoid spreading another respiratory infection, like flu or RSV, individuals with respiratory symptoms who test negative for COVID-19 should mask indoors while around others. It is most accurate to take a second COVID-19 test 48 hours after the first test if respiratory symptoms persist.

When a person tests negative for COVID-19, yet still has symptoms of a respiratory virus, they may have a flu or RSV infection and should stay home to prevent the spread of illness. For a flu infection, a health care provider can prescribe antivirals, if appropriate, which can reduce the severity and duration of illness.

Adults and children 12 years and older who test or are suspected positive for COVID-19 and who have underlying health conditions or factors that may result in more severe illness from COVID-19 are eligible to take Paxlovid, which must be started within five days of symptom onset. Public Health encourages everyone to speak with their provider about Paxlovid if they test positive.

Paxlovid, the antiviral medication to treat COVID-19, is widely available in Los Angeles County at no cost. Currently there is ample supply of Paxlovid courses, provided through the U.S. government, available at Los Angeles County pharmacies, Public Health Centers and through Public Health telehealth services, provided free to residents through the Public Health Call Center at 1-833-540-0473, open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Public Health Call Center can also answer questions about respiratory symptoms, how to find a Public Health Center, where to get vaccinated or how to get tested and help to schedule vaccination appointments, including in-home vaccinations for people who are homebound.

In Los Angeles County, based on data through Nov. 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Hospital Admission Level is Low at 4.8 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

Metric Date of Weekly Report

12/06/2023 11/29/2023 11/22/2023 11/15/2023

All daily averages are 7-day averages. Data for past weeks are subject to change in future reports. Time periods covered by each metric: cases = week ending each Saturday; wastewater = week ending each Saturday, with a one-week lag; ED data = week ending each Sunday; hospitalizations = week ending each Saturday; deaths = week ending each Monday, with a three-week lag; death percentage = week ending Monday, with a one-week lag.

Case data is presented by episode date, an approximation of the date the illness began, and death data is presented by date of death. This is a change from how case and death data were presented prior to July 26, 2023, which was by date of report. Daily average cases do not include Long Beach and Pasadena. Daily average deaths include Long Beach and Pasadena for all weeks except 11/29. Long Beach and Pasadena are not included in the daily average death count for 11/29 because data was not available from CDPH due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth. lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

– COVID-19 Response Plan

– COVID-19 Vaccinations

– Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty. gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/ Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/ Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/index. html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc. gov/enes/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who. int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Acton and one new death in Lake Hughes, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 579.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 471

Castaic: 32 (revised from 33)

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 102,829 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 75,864

*Castaic: 10,023

Stevenson Ranch: 6,227

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,896

Acton: 2,092

Val Verde: 1,256

Agua Dulce: 1,025

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 976

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 356

Elizabeth Lake: 296

Bouquet Canyon: 215

Lake Hughes: 208

Saugus/Canyon Country: 152

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 46

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Dec. 8:

For more California data, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...