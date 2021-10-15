header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 15
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Jillian Leh of Valencia competes at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Wednesday, 101321. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.

“The goal as I mentioned to you before was to get below 190 strokes as a team, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Holen. “Our next goal is to now have everyone score in the mid 30’s. If we can get all six of our players to do that, then if one of our players are lacking another player will be able to pick them up. Hopefully we continue where we’re at and they let the ability they have take control.”

Holen’s team finished with a total of 188 strokes and was led by Allison Hwang and Ashmita Goel, who each shot a 37, which was good enough for 1-over par. Both were tied for the best scores in the match. Eunice Yi, Rori Fanning and Kate Yi each tied with 38 strokes.

“I four-putted on the first hole but I was trying to not focus on that and got two birdies in a row after that,” said Eunice. “My putting wasn’t as great as I wanted it to be so if I work on that I will be better prepared for (Thursday).”

The Valencia Vikings for the fifth match in a row finished in second place with 220 strokes. Vikings head coach Robert Waters saw his team struggle a bit with the tough course, but tips his hat off to the Wildcats for their stellar performance.

“The way West Ranch played and the scores they put up are probably some of the best scores you’ll see for a high school golf team,” said Waters. “Our team struggled but luckily for us we get to play here again on Thursday. Hopefully we can get some redemption. The girls didn’t beat themselves up for it and they understand the areas they need to improve on.”

The Vikings were led by Jillian Leh with 38 strokes, tied with Eunice but good enough to still keep the league lead by two strokes. Justine Cabot came in second on the team with 41 strokes.

“I was pretty confident, especially in the start because I kept parring and got the birdie on the par 5,” said Leh. “The putting was a little off towards the end, but overall, I had so much fun. I want to take what I saw on the course today to see my improvements for the Thursday match.”

Riya Patel of Golden Valley competes at The Oaks Club at Valencia on Wednesday, 101321. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Hart Indians finished in third place with 238 strokes and were led by Peyton Grider with 44 strokes. Brooke Almond finished with 47 strokes and Sophia Yi finished with 48 strokes. The Saugus Centurions finished fourth with 281 strokes, with Brooke Maxwell leading with 43 strokes and Madison Seifert with 49 strokes.

The Canyon Cowboys, who have been unable to qualify for scores in three of their five matches, had enough players to qualify and finished with 316 strokes, good enough for fifth place. The Cowboys were led by Vivian Lee with 55 strokes. Isabella Carrera and Scarlett Arellano finished with 60 strokes each. The Golden Valley Grizzlies rounded out the Foothill League teams, finishing with 321 strokes. The Grizzlies were led by Riya Patel with 56 strokes.

The next Foothill League matchup was set to take place Thursday at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Week Nine Football Preview

Week Nine Football Preview
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row

West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
FULL STORY...

NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’

NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
FULL STORY...

Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches

Former Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Players Become Coaches
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Chris Mansfield, former Hart girls’ tennis coach from 2007 to 2016, who also coached the boys from 1980 to 2016, recently shared how much it means to him to be able to watch his former players as they coach, lead, teach and share their passion for the game.
FULL STORY...

Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame

Former Hart Football Coach Mike Herrington Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
The CIF Southern Section announced its 37th Hall of Fame class Monday, which included nine inductees. Former Hart High football head coach and current offensive coordinator, Mike Herrington, is one of the nine.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday calling for more local control over zoning laws and land use.
City Approves Resolution Asking for More Local Land Use Zoning Control
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Women and men gathered on top of Old Town Newhall’s parking structure Thursday for an evening of drinks and recognition of local leaders in the film industry as part of Zonta’s women’s film festival, Lunafest.
Zonta’s Lunafest Empowers Women Through Filmmaking
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
On Oct. 15, Princess Cruises marked the return to service of the cruise line’s third ship in the U.S. – Emerald Princess – departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to Ft. Lauderdale.
Emerald Princess Debuts as Fifth Princess Ship to Return to Cruise Vacation Service
Week Nine Football Preview
Two out of five league games have been completed as the Foothill League inches closer to the CIF playoffs. The Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats remain the only unbeaten teams, setting up for a showdown in the coming weeks, which may decide the Foothill League champion.
Week Nine Football Preview
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
Foothill League girls golfers tested their skills Wednesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia, which is considered one of the longer courses in the league, and the West Ranch Wildcats still prevailed, pulling some of their best numbers from the entire season.
West Ranch Girls Golf Wins Fifth League Match in a Row
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
In a red carpet event held at the Laemmle Theatres in Newhall, Square Zero Films filmmakers and NAACP Santa Clarita members celebrated the world premiere of the sports documentary “SCRUM.”
NAACP Santa Clarita, Square Zero Films Celebrate World Premiere of ‘SCRUM’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Princess is announcing plans for additional ships returning to service in the United States for February, March and April 2022 sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.
Princess Unveils Additional Return to Service Plans
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
People are often surprised when I tell them the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) cares for animals other than dogs and cats.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Care, Control Not Just for Cats & Dogs
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
With a Red Flag Warning in effect this Friday, at 6:00 a.m., through Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:00 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout the County.
LACoFD Announces Red Flag Warnings for Santa Clarita This Weekend
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 19 new deaths and 1,142 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,556 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,556; L.A. County Transmission Rate Remains High
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
More than half of Los Angeles County residents, including those in the Santa Clarita Valley, live in a community deemed highly exposed to impending and severe climate impacts, according to a study released Thursday by the County’s Chief Sustainability Office (CSO).
Study Shows Santa Clarita Community at High Risk of Extreme Climate Impacts
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies Estevan Perez and Carmen Gudiel enjoyed an afternoon of recognition for their dedication to public safety from leaders at the local and state level of government.
Two Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized for Dedication to Public Safety
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Special Needs Athletes & Peers (SNAP) Sports, will be holding a Skate-A-Thon fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Cube Santa Clarita.
Oct. 16: Skate-A-Thon Benefiting SNAP Sports
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
A Stevenson Ranch Elementary School parent filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Newhall School District on Wednesday, alleging the district failed to properly address a multiyear issue of bullying involving his sons.
Parent Sues Newhall School District $1M for Alleged Bullying, Negligence
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
A brush fire burned an acre in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday, prompting a first-alarm brush response from firefighters.  
One Detained After Angeles National Forest Brush Fire
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
College of the Canyons will be doing its part to help address the labor shortage by hosting a hiring fest, Friday Oct 22 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center
COC Hosts Local Hiring Fest To Help Combat Labor Shortage
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 16 new deaths and 742 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,446 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases In Homeless Population Declines; 36,495 Total SCV Cases
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get vaccinated against the flu now to protect yourself and your loved ones.
California Public Health Urges Californians To Get Their Flu Shot
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
The Santa Clarita Public Library has launched “Trail Tales” in Duane R. Harte Park, for a physical and literary adventure. 
Santa Clarita Public Library Introduces New ‘Trail Tales’
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
A fan-favorite event returns when the 25th Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, is held on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Santa Clarita students in K-6 grade are invited to participate in the Final Mile Challenge, presented by Kaiser Permanente, to run a marathon for free.
Santa Clarita Students Encouraged To Join The Final Mile Challenge
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
After last year's "NO-KTOBERFEST" , the Santa Clarita Oktoberfest is back to celebrate the 7th edition this year, and 6 years at Wolf Creek Brewery, soon to be Lucky Luke Brewing Co.
7th Annual Santa Clarita Oktoberfest Returns To Wolf Creek
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: