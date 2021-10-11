header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Generic Football Pic

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

For The Signal

Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.

The Vikings would enter their homecoming game without injured, starting quarterback Tyler Voss. However, junior Trey Erickson showed the team is in good hands next season as the backup quarterback was at the helm for the blowout.

Erickson had hardly any mishaps on his way to a near-perfect performance with three touchdown passes.

“We all clicked,” said Erickson, “We all worked as a team this week. We had a good game.”

The junior got the first score of the game, finding wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather for a 5-yard touchdown reception on a crossing route.

The Vikings running back committee could not be stopped as Daniel Hernandez and Giorgio Spiropoulos hit one big run after another all night.

“This game showed we’re still kicking,” Spiropoulos said. “We’re contending for league.”

The duo finished with a rushing touchdown each.

Vikings wide-out Dylan Kelly would find the end zone twice for Valencia. The junior would also set up Hernandez for his 1-yard score after Kelly broke free for a 60-yard reception.

Canyon failed to earn a first down in the first quarter for their second game in a row. Running back Corbett McDaniel would eventually get going, consistently making multiple Vikings defenders miss on his carries. But it would not be enough to get the Cowboys in the end zone.

McDaniel, the focal point of the Canyon offense, is still without a touchdown this season.

The Cowboys passing game was nearly non-existent. Canyon quarterback Landon Naasz couldn’t get it anything going through the air and threw two picks.

Valencia safety Aj Townsend secured one of the picks late in the game, putting Valencia deep in Canyon territory. Although the second string would settle for the field goal, Canyon would fumble on their next offensive snap and Vikings linebacker Nick Acosta would not hesitate on the scoop and score to go up 52 points.

Both teams entered Friday night’s matchup on league losing streaks dating back to past seasons. Valencia dropped its last two while Canyon has now lost 18 in a row.

Valencia head coach Larry Muir can now aim back at his winning ways with the win. Before dropping his last two Foothill League outings, Muir was on a 46-league-game win streak snapped last season by Saugus.

Canyon will now look for a win in their next matchup with undefeated West Ranch (2-0). On the other side with huge momentum, Valencia will face Hart (0-2) which has also yet to win a league matchup.

“We just got to work on the little things,” said Spiropoulos. “No matter what, we gotta keep the foot on the gas.”

Both games kick off Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets

West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
FULL STORY...

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0

Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley

West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
FULL STORY...

Cents Down Hart 28-6

Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
FULL STORY...

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave

Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Friday, Oct 8, 2021
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Princess Cruises celebrated Monday its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry global pause of operations.
Princess Cruises Continues History of Sailing to San Francisco Bay
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
Yair Haimoff from Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent leased investment sale of a one-story warehouse building located in Valencia.
Valencia-Based Commercial Real Estate Firm Closes on $3.1M SCV Transaction
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
The West Ranch Wildcats (17-4, 11-0) had one goal in mind at the beginning of the season. With their win against the Hart Indians (12-6, 7-3) on Thursday, their goal of winning the Foothill League title was officially accomplished.
West Ranch Girls’ Volleyball Claims Foothill League Title After Besting Hart in Four Sets
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Students from the Academy of the Canyons are taking it upon themselves to ease the fear and loneliness of children one blanket at a time through Project Linus.
AOC Students Lend Helping Hand to Project Linus
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
Valencia had no problem shutting out the Canyon Cowboys in their Friday night Foothill league matchup.
Vikings Steamroll Cowboys 52-0
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
EPA Recognizes SCV Water as 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award Winner
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 11 - Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV Includes Five TV Shows, One Commercial, One Documentary
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
Turnovers were the story of the game between the West Ranch Wildcats and the Golden Valley Grizzlies.
West Ranch Keeps Momentum Going with 37-14 Win Over Golden Valley
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
In an effort to continue providing the highest quality residential trash and recycling services possible, the city of Santa Clarita is seeking community feedback through a brief online survey that can be taken by visiting bit.ly/gsc-survey1.
SCV Residents Encouraged to Give Feedback on Recycling, Residential Trash Survey
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Saugus senior quarterback Brady Welch sprung up from the turf at College of the Canyons, visibly upset, and immediately gave a Hart defensive player a shove and an earful.
Cents Down Hart 28-6
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday eight new deaths and 826 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,414 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,414; L.A. County Reports Eight New Deaths, 826 New Cases
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
From Switzerland to Santa Clarita, family and friends came from near and far to celebrate an incredible milestone in Ann DeGraaf’s life: her 100th birthday.
Santa Clarita Resident Celebrates International 100th Birthday
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron of animals and nature, Father Emmanuel Delphin blessed dogs, cats, some gerbils and even some fish.
OLPH Parishioners Gather for Annual Blessing of the Animals
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
SACRAMENTO - Excessive speed and aggressive driving are a major concern on California freeways.
CHP Awarded Federal Grant to Support Campaign Targeting Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Today in SCV History (Oct. 10)
2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Today in SCV History (Oct. 9)
1861 - Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland [story]
Blum Ranch
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,285 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Among Healthcare Workers Decline as Vaccination Requirements are in Effect; SCV Cases Total 36,285
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
The 16 William S. Hart Union High School District Teachers of the Year for the 2021/22 school year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Sixteen Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Governing Board
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
On Friday, Oct. 8, the Santa Clarita City Council gathered for a Trailhead Dedication Ceremony, to unveil the future home of the Dennis Koontz Trailhead in the San Francisquito Open Space.
City Honors Dennis Koontz in Trailhead Dedication Ceremony
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, announced the return of their in-person ‘Salute to Patriots’ event scheduled for Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in the courtyard of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.
Nov. 9: SCV Chamber to Recognize Local Veterans During Annual ‘Salute to Patriots’
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations for Families Interested in Fostering Local Children in Need
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
For the first time since sexual assault allegations surfaced this summer, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and former Santa Clarita resident Trevor Bauer posted a video to his YouTube channel to give a short update on his pending legal issues stemming from the allegations.
Bauer Speaks Out for 1st Time Since Being Placed on Administrative Leave
Today in SCV History (Oct. 8)
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: