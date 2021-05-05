WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events

The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event.

To kick off their event calendar, WiSH presents the first Cars under the Stars car show. Over 100 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles will be on display for all to enjoy. Attendees can vote for their favorite, listen to live music, have a cold beer and a warm pretzel. George Gray, the announcer for The Price is Right will be the special guess emcee for the evening.

The show will rev up Jul. 24 from 6-10 p.m. at Westfield Valencia Town Center on the Macy’s parking garage rooftop.

Ticket sales, car entry fees, merchandise sales, and a portion of food and drink sales will go directly to the WiSH education Foundation.

$30 Per Car Entry, includes two tickets

$5 Guest entry tickets

Kids under 5 free

$15 T-shirts

For more information, or to enter your car visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cars-under-the-stars/

Later this year WiSH will also host the SCV Music Festival, sounding off on Sept. 25. While their Wine on the Roof and Cocktails on the Roof events will take place next year.

