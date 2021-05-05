header image

May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
WiSH Education Foundation Announces New Events
| Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The William S Hart Education Foundation announced events will be returning this year and into 2022, starting with their new Cars under the Stars event.

To kick off their event calendar, WiSH presents the first Cars under the Stars car show. Over 100 classic cars, hot rods, and motorcycles will be on display for all to enjoy. Attendees can vote for their favorite, listen to live music, have a cold beer and a warm pretzel. George Gray, the announcer for The Price is Right will be the special guess emcee for the evening.

The show will rev up Jul. 24 from 6-10 p.m. at Westfield Valencia Town Center on the Macy’s parking garage rooftop.

Ticket sales, car entry fees, merchandise sales, and a portion of food and drink sales will go directly to the WiSH education Foundation.

$30 Per Car Entry, includes two tickets
$5 Guest entry tickets
Kids under 5 free
$15 T-shirts

For more information, or to enter your car visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cars-under-the-stars/

Later this year WiSH will also host the SCV Music Festival, sounding off on Sept. 25. While their Wine on the Roof and Cocktails on the Roof events will take place next year.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
The annual State of the County will be held in-person at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday. The SCV Chamber and Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office have been working to create an event to celebrate the reopening of our economy which will include remarks by the Supervisor and full access to rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Six Flags To Host State Of The County Event
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
The city of Santa Clarita’s Public Works Department was once again recognized by statewide organizations as a pair of 2020 capital improvement projects were honored by the Outstanding Local Streets and Roads Awards Program.
Santa Clarita Public Works Recognized for Streets Projects
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.
May 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Have your fundraising efforts fallen flat? Need help raising money for your organization? Join JCI Santa Clarita for an interactive conversation about nonprofit fundraising with fundraising experts and JCI members Michelle Rey and Mallory Staley.
May 18: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Fundraising Workshop
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Los Angeles County’s continually declining COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold to move into the least-restrictive, yellow tier this week, allowing for more business reopenings starting Thursday.
Reopenings Expected Thursday as L.A. County Moves to Least-Restrictive Yellow Tier
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
Los Angeles County has met the threshold for the least restrictive yellow tier in the State's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Setting Up Higher Capacity Limits; SCV Cases Total 27,737
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
L.A. County Library has received a $20,000 grant from Edison International to develop a new virtual Nature Exploration series about the wonders of our natural world—from what we can discover in our own backyards, to what we can learn from scientists and environmental studies professionals.
L.A. County Library Awarded $20K Edison International Grant for New Virtual Nature Series
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
Newhall Crossings Featuring Works by CalArtians
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
No business is immune from the unthinkable. Workplace violence is an increasingly important topic for organizations of all types.
May 18: VIA Virtual Series to Present Active Shooter Awareness Training
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC. announce that DrinkPAK, LLC., the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has signed two additional leases at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita.
DrinkPAK’s Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
A mother convicted of murdering her four children after purposefully burning down their Santa Clarita Valley home more than 20 years ago had the death penalty in her case reversed Monday.
Death Penalty Overturned for Santa Clarita Mom Who Killed Her 4 Daughters
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
(CN) — Looking to create a flood of new outdoor recreation opportunities in California’s majestic redwood forests and foothills, the state’s new U.S. Senator Alex Padilla on Monday unveiled plans to protect over 1 million acres of undeveloped federal land.
Padilla Unveils Public Lands Expansion
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former College of the Canyons defensive back Bryan Mills is the latest former Cougar to join the NFL ranks after signing a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
By recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol emphasizes safe riding and driving practices for everyone.
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
