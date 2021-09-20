WiSH Foundation Expanding College Webinar Series

WiSH hosted several very popular informational college webinars during the ’21-’22 academic year; this year they have expanded the program to meet the needs of all students considering college as an option.

The series kicks off on Sept. 22nd with WUE Wednesday – an overview of WUE (Western Undergraduate Exchange) and what that program can mean for California students. WUE can make a student’s dream of going to an out of state school possible by offering in-state tuition and more. This webinar will feature approximately 15 college reps that will present WUE options at their universities. If you don’t know about WUE, you should. Sign up at wisheducationfoundation.org under events by Monday, Sept. 20, for the WUE webinar.

All webinars are only $35 and hosted by WiSH board member and Certified College Counselor Donna Siegel. Guest speakers will join webinars throughout the year, giving our local students access to extraordinary resources.

“Private college counseling can be several hundred dollars per hour – these are interactive webinars with certified professionals and college reps from around the country,” said Executive Director Amy Daniels adds. “This is something every college bound family can benefit from.”

If you are unable to join a webinar you can purchase the recording, which will be equally beneficial.

Beyond WUE, WiSH is offering webinars that cover Essays of the Common Application, UC Application and Essay Brainstorming, Scholarships and Financial Aid, Athletic Recruiting, Visual and Performing Arts, Elite College Admissions and the very popular General College Overview Process. Be sure to check out the website at www.wisheducationfoundation.org for dates, current guest speakers and availability.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 foundation benefitting over 20,000 students of the William S Hart Union School District, grades 7-12. Other successful fundraising events benefitting WiSH include Cocktails on the Roof, Wine on the Roof, The SCV Music Festival and many more.

