2023 TMU Men’s Soccer Schedule Released

The Masters University Mustangs Men’s Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.

TMU returns All-GSAC players Prince Chingancheke, Theo Kudlo and Giorgio Martino, plus recruited some of the top talent in the country from the high school and junior college ranks.

“We are excited with our schedule for the 2023 season,” said Jim Rickard, who is entering his 33rd season as the head coach at TMU. “We have some quality scrimmages to get us into rhythm and to create chemistry with each other. Our pre-conference schedule has excellent teams that will be a good measure of the reality of our goals.”

The Golden State Athletic Conference schedule will only be seven games this season as Westmont has moved on to NCAA Division 2 and San Diego Christian College has dropped their sports programs. Of the seven conference games, four will be at home beginning with Life Pacific on Sept. 28.

“Conference play is always a challenge and we have some very difficult away games,” Rickard said. “We are always excited to play at home and hope to defend our own turf consistently.”

Click here to see The Master’s 2023 men’s soccer schedule.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

