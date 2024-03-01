The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.

The proposed plans include 6,550 new homes, 3.1 million square-feet of commercial space, a 10,000-seat amphitheater, wave park and approximately 430 acres of open space on the project site.

Background:

The 996-acre Whittaker-Bermite property is located in the center of the City, bounded by Soledad Canyon Road in the north, Golden Valley Road to the east, Railroad Avenue to the west and the Circle J Ranch community to the south. Between the 1930s and 1980s, the property was used as a manufacturing and testing facility for military-grade explosives and ammunition. These activities resulted in the contamination of the site’s soil and groundwater.

After ceasing operations in 1987, a clean-up of the site was ordered by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC). Under the supervision of the DTSC, the property was divided into seven sections called operable units, each with its own clean-up plan.

The study session will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

The full agenda is available below.

City Council

Study Session



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Agenda Packet CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 SUNRIDGE SPECIFIC PLAN CONCEPT PRESENTATION Memo – Sunridge Specific Plan ADJOURN

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...