Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000

Agua Dulce Winery is back on the market with a reduced price of $10,888,000. It is now listed with by Mike Goldfarb, an agent affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty. The property has been on and off the market for the past several years.

In August of 2023 the Santa Clarita Valley vineyard estate, long owned by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Barry Goldfarb, was listed for $15 million with Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG Christie’s International Real Estate and Adam Brawer of Compass.

Prior to the 2023 listing the property was listed for just under $12 million with a different agent.

Agua Dulce Winery was built in the late 1980s. Records show Barry Goldfarb, a wine industry veteran, paid around $3 million at auction in 2010 for the nearly 90-acre parcel. He also owns the Oreana Winery in Paso Robles.

According to the listing description the property includes “a colonial-style manor home in the middle of a sprawling 90-acre vineyard.”

Recognized as a filming destination for Hollywood productions due to its diverse locations, ample parking and proximity within the coveted “30-mile zone,” Agua Dulce Winery has been featured in “Westworld,” “Mayans,” “Parks and Recreation,” “NCIS: LA,” “Bones,” “911” and “Disney’s Promised Land.”

In addition to being a filming location, the winery includes seven profit centers: retail wine sales, wine club with over 3,500 members, gift shop, weddings/events/corporate off-sites, concerts, online sales and Airbnb rentals.

In 2023 Agua Dulce Winery, 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390, hosted several harvest festival weekends open to the public. The winery’s next event is the annual Stompfest to be held on Oct.5.

To view the property, contact Mike Goldfarb at (310) 490-0026 or mike.goldfarb@cbrealty.com.

