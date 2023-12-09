Agua Dulce Women’s Club Parade of Tables

The Agua Dulce Women’s Club held the 29th Annual Parade of Tables on Saturday, Dec. 2. Procceds from the fundrasing event will benefit local schools, scholarships and philanthropic activities, as well as the Agua Dulce Women’s Club and it’s programs.

The event was held from 10 a.m. t0 2:30 p.m. at the Agua Dulce Airport Community Hangar, 33638 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger attended the charity fundraiser and presented the club with a check for $5,000.

“Thank you to the Agua Dulce Women’s Club for another year of festive fun at the Parade of Tables,” Barger said. “Each year, members host tables with a theme, ranging from Christmas presents to a 1950s diner. I’m grateful for their investment in their community, both with sweet events like this and with their work to ensure the safety and resiliency of their neighborhoods. I was proud to present them with a check for $5,000 allocated from my office to continue their great programs for the community.”

For more information visit https://adwc.org.

