Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea

Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease. This year’s event promises to be a spectacular event with the theme of Seas the Day.

This year’s Tea will be held at the SCV Senior Center Bella Vida Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. Tables at the annual event will be elaborately and uniquely decorated reflecting this year’s theme and reflect everything under the sea and beyond. From tables boasting regal splendor and elegance to tables celebrating a play on royalty such as Queen Mary and Princess Cruises, and tables decorated beyond your wildest imagination with themes like Pirates, Titanic, Sailing, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, Aquaman, The Love Boat, Jaws and Cast Away.

Upon arriving, guests will be escorted to the outdoor patio for a teatime Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar and brunch appetizers. Once inside for the main Tea Party luncheon and program, guests will enjoy sipping on a variety of teas, live music, and a traditional English Tea luncheon, pastries and desserts.

The 20th Annual Tea will also offer guest speakers, music, a raffle and silent auction with many exciting items for you to bid on. This 20th annual event is part of Circle of Hope’s Breast Cancer Awareness month’s 31 Days of Hope.

Seating is limited and this event will surely sell out. Tea Sponsorships are available.

Bella Vida is located at 27180 Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita.

Additional information and tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at www.circleofhopeinc.org/tea.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...