Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park

While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.

“We’re processing building permits for tenant improvements for Amazon at Needham Ranch, and we are very excited to welcome a company like them and very excited to be bringing in businesses and jobs to Santa Clarita,” said Jason Crawford, the city’s planning, marketing and economic development manager. “We’ve been working with the Needham Ranch folks for a long time, and are very excited about their project.”

About a year ago, Illumination Dynamics, a San Fernando Valley-based industry leader in offering lighting, grip and power distribution services, signed a long-term lease to call the 67,000-square-foot Building 1 of the industrial park home.

Now, Amazon has acquired an approximately 100,000-square-foot building in the industrial park, according to Crawford.

“Clearly, Amazon has recognized Santa Clarita as a strategic location within the Southern California marketplace,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

“Amazon arriving is a giant step forward on our path to building a hub for technology companies in the Santa Clarita Valley,” he said. “Combining technology with our entertainment, aerospace and bioscience sector businesses is a huge win for Santa Clarita’s future.”

The Center at Needham Ranch is a 252-acre industrial development located adjacent to the Newhall Pass, the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, and Highway 14.

Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners LLC, the developers for the project, broke ground on the project in late 2017 for Phase I, which is comprised of approximately 900,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, with six buildings.

Plans are underway for construction to commence on Phase 2 of the project, which would include the development of up to an additional 500,000 square feet.