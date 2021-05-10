America’s Job Center to Hold Virtual Job Recruitment for Aerotek

America’s Job Center of California announced it will host a job recruitment on Thursday, May 13 for various positions for Aerotek in Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and Lancaster.

Available positions for Aerotek include assemblers, construction general laborers, shipping and receiving, entry-level machine operators, assembly techs, and pickers/packers.

Register on Eventbrite at https://aerotek_recruitment.eventbrite.com by Wednesday, May 12.

Qualified candidates must be on time, dress appropriately for an interview, bring a resume, and possess right-to-work documents, a valid driver’s license or identification card, and a valid Social Security card.

For more information, contact josie.chacon@jvs-socal.org or call 661/917-2968.

America’s Job Center of California is located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

