header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 31
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
| Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.

The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

A collaborative initiative between DACC and Los Angeles County’s Internal Services Department, the ACC RPA project uses software that can learn, mimic, and then execute rules-based business processes. In this award-winning program, DACC uses this specially designed software to read rabies vaccination data from records provided by veterinary hospitals and automatically integrate it into DACC’s animal management software system. Rabies vaccination information is required to protect public health, enforce animal licensing laws, and generate licensing revenue to support department operations.

Implementing this solution has reduced processing time from 5-10 minutes per rabies certificate to less than one minute, resulting in a total saving of 714 labor hours over a span of six months. Additionally, the bot is equipped with features for handling exceptions and errors, enabling it to process forms with varying formats and content. Compared to manual entry, the RPA solution is highly efficient and effective.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the National Association of Counties for this program, which is the result of a team effort between our department and ISD,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “The RPA Project aligns with our mission to provide high-quality, effective, and innovative services to pet owners across LA County.”

“ISD is grateful for the opportunity to support our communities through the important work by LA County departments,” said ISD Director, Selwyn Hollins. “We applaud our colleagues at DACC for this prestigious award.”

NACo also recognized DACC’s Care Voucher program, a vital service that helps low-income constituents meet their pet’s needs even when times are tough. Services covered by Care Vouchers can include grooming, boarding, food/supplies, and veterinary services. Care Vouchers fall under the department’s Pets Are Family program, a bold initiative that aims to reduce barriers to pet retention and prevent animals from entering DACC animal care centers.

The Care Voucher program is completely funded by grants and donations. DACC issued $500K in Care Vouchers in 2022 and will exceed that amount in 2023.

“The Care Voucher program makes a tremendous difference in keeping pets with the families that love them,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “We remain committed to being a community resource for pets and their families.”

Each year, NACo’s Achievement Awards are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and more. Launched in 1970, the program is designed to recognize innovation in county government. Each nominated program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications.

“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” said NACo President Denise Winfrey. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”

For more information about NACo’s Achievement Awards, click here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards

Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo

June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Santa Clarita residents can learn Hands-Only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant

Caltrans Awarded $7.7M Advanced Technology Grant
Friday, May 26, 2023
Caltrans has announced that it was awarded $7.7 million in federal Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation grant funding to support the Southern California Mobility Wallet, an innovative way to improve access to transportation through a seamless payment system.
FULL STORY...

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center

Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases

Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Two New SCV Deaths; 53 New Local Cases
Thursday, May 25, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been recognized with Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties twice over, first for the Robotic Process Automation Project and for their Care Voucher program.
Animal Care and Control Earns Two National Achievement Awards
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
On the first day of the College of the Canyons spring 2023 semester, Laura Llamas was virtually attending her civil litigation class via Zoom along with her classmates.
COC Paralegal Graduate Fights for Her Dreams
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez, an internationally recognized sculptor, wondered about other pandemics and their impact on the world.
CSUN Prof’s ‘Volcano That Left’ Recalls the Realities of the Immigrant Experience
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Castaic Elementary School’s Kindergarten through sixth grade reading teacher, Terri Stillson, motivates students school-wide to put forth their best effort by delivering prizes each week on her Treat Trike. Her innovative approach has ignited a wave of excitement and motivation among students and teachers alike.
Castaic Elementary Treat Triking Teacher Spreads Fun To Students
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday the Senate approved his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety.
Wilk’s ‘Saugus Strong Act’ Advances to State Assembly
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge kicked off May 13 with Honors Convocation and continued with seven colorful and joyful ceremonies from May 19-22.
CSUN Honors Accomplishments of More Than 11,000 Graduates
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht as its new Vice President for Student Affairs.
Anthony Garrison-Engbrecht Named CalArts Student Affairs VP
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec. 
COC Standout Rebekah Brooks Headed to San Diego State
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita residents can learn Hands-Only CPR at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital main entrance and at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health during a special county-wide event on Monday, June 5. 
June 5: Sidewalk CPR Event at Henry Mayo
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
Nine years ago, Cinthia Zelaya immigrated to the United States from Honduras with the goal to continue her education in her newly adopted country.
Graduate Discovers the Power of Small Steps
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.
City to Discuss 2023 Summer Programming Highlights
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Permanent disabled person parking placard holders who have had their placards for six or more years must provide a signature to the DMV to renew this year.
DMV Reminding Drivers Placards Expire June 30
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along Interstate 210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces New I-210 Ramp Closures
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
The inaugural Summer Fest Weekend at Agua Dulce Winery will be held June 24-25 at Agua Dulce Winery 9640 Sierra Highway, Agua Dulce, CA 91390. This special two day event will feature a craft fair, musical guests, food trucks, summer games, mini cellar tours and more.
June 24-25: Summer Fest at Agua Dulce Winery
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 507 Newhall will host the Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 17: Fourth Annual Castaic Lake RV Park Car, Motorcycle Show
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios will release the new feature animation film "Elemental" on June 16. The film is directed by California Institute of the Arts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who previously directed The "Good Dinosaur" and "Partly Cloudy," is also credited with co-writing the story for the new film.
CalArts Alum Peter Sohn Directs New Pixar Feature ‘Elemental’
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
When John Banks ’72 (Art), M.A. ’94 (Three-Dimensional Art) left California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree, he already had an impressive commission on his resume. In 1972, Banks had entered the university’s art competition to design a new sign for the newly named California State University, Northridge, formerly known as San Fernando Valley State College.
Iconic CSUN Campus Landmark Celebrates 50th Birthday
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the public to an open house event on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to share the preliminary design of the planned improvements and expansion of David March Park.
May 31: Open House to Share Expansion Plans for David March Park
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate is a unique cultural experience that brings the history and traditions of people and places from around the world to the Canyon Country Community Center every second Friday from April to September. The next Celebrate event will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
June 9: Celebrate Peru at Canyon Country Community Center
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall will host a free artist reception for Therese Verner on Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. The two-hour reception will include light refreshments. Over 40 artworks are on display. This is an opportunity to meet the artist in person and discuss her work.
June 2: Therese Verner Artist Reception at CTG
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
The College of the Canyons women's volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2023 COC Volleyball Camp, with registration now open for two sessions beginning in July.
Registration Open for 2023 COC Summer Volleyball Camp
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
Caleb Pouliot's win in the pole vault was the highlight of the final day of competition for The Master's at the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field Outdoor National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
TMU Track’s Pouliot is NAIA Pole Vault National Champion
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: