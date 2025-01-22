header image

1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Diseno map
County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire
| Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
Water drop


DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region. Because of the fire’s progression, DACC is evacuating the Castaic Animal Care Center (ACC) to ensure the safety of the animals in their care.

DACC urge residents in the affected area to take immediate action to safeguard their pets and livestock. For those with large animals the Pierce College Equestrian Center is available as a safe haven. Small animals can be taken to the following ACCs:

-Lancaster ACC, 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster

-Palmdale ACC, 38550 Sierra Hwy., Lancaster

DACC is committed to providing assistance and support during this emergency. We encourage all pet owners in the evacuated zones to act quickly and seek shelter for themselves and their animals.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals in our care and those belonging to residents in the affected areas,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “We are working diligently to ensure that all animals are evacuated safely and that they have a secure place to stay during this emergency.”

The Department urges everyone to make sure your emergency plans include your pets. You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” at https://ready.lacounty.gov/pet-disaster-supply-kits/.

Please visit www.lacounty.gov/emergency for information on fire evacuations, shelters and road closures. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available at https://ready.lacounty.gov/

Help Animals Affected by the Fires

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Noah’s Legacy Fund supports the Department’s emergency response efforts. These services are critical to the communities we serve as we continue to respond to the wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes that can occur in the areas we serve.

Learn more at:  https://lacountyanimals.org/way-to-give/disaster-relief/
Hughes Fire Consumes More than 9,000 Acres, Red Flag Warning Extended
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone reported in a press briefing held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 that the Hughes Fire has consumed more than 9,400 acres.
Fire Forces School Closures for Thursday, Jan. 23
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
School districts in the Santa Clarita Valley have announced a list of schools that will be closed Thursday, Jan. 23 due to the Hughes Fire.
South Coast AQMD Issues Wildfire Smoke Advisory
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a wildfire smoke advisory for Santa Clarita and the surrounding areas. 
Feb. 13: Small Business Council, Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council will present Mastering Strategies ﻿on a Shoestring Budget on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 4-6 p.m.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation To Save and Improve The Lives of Pets
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $50,000 disaster relief grant from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their families.
Castaic Union School District Issues Message of District Closure for Jan. 23
We would like to start by thanking all of our staff, especially our transportation department, and first responders for their support and swift action during the rapidly evolving situation related to the Hughes Fire.
Feb. 19: SCV Chamber Mixer at FastSigns
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the February Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at FastSigns, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18-20: 2025 L.A. Homeless Count Rescheduled, Volunteers Sought
The 2025 Los Angeles Homeless Count, an annual event to count unhoused people in Los Angeles County has been rescheduled to Feb. 18-20.
SUSD Ask Parents to Pick Up Students From Copper Hill Area Schools
In an abundance of caution, the Saugus Union School District has asked families of students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary and West Creek Academy to pick up their students from school immediately.
County Launches One-Stop Funding, Relief Portal
 L.A. County has launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.
CSUN Prof Jeremy Yoder Honored for His Work Promoting Inclusion in STEM
California State University, Northridge professor Jeremy Yoder has been honored by his peers in three national scholarly societies on evolutionary biology for his work advancing equity and justice in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. 
Update: Hughes Evacuation Orders Expanded to Copper Hill Area
An emergency Evacuation order has been issued for areas around Castaic Lake due to the break of of the Hughes fire. 
Today in SCV History (Jan. 22)
1839 - Gov. Juan B. Alvarado gives most of SCV to Mexican Army Lt. Antonio del Valle. [story]
Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires
The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires.
Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes
Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Santa Clarita Hosts MLK Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita hosted the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. in Central Park in Saugus. The event attracted a crowd of several hundred from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to listen to speeches and entertainment before walking through Central Park.
Feb. 5: D Line Extension Project Lunch ‘n Learn Webinar
Metro has a plan to make it easier to get around by expanding the Metro rail system to the Westside with the D (Purple) Line Subway Extension Project. This critical, highly anticipated new addition to Metro’s network will add seven new stations and a reliable, high-speed connection between downtown Los Angeles and the Westside.
COC Celebrates Successful First Year of Veterans Upward Bound Grant
College of the Canyons has successfully completed the first year of its five-year Veterans Upward Bound grant program. This transformative initiative aims to provide comprehensive support services to eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley and parts of the San Fernando Valley.
TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.
TMU Bucks Buccaneers in Arizona
Caden Starr tied a career high with eight three-pointers to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 90-54 win over the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers Saturday, Jan. 18 in Chandler, Ariz.
Palisades, Eaton Fire Updates, 27 Dead, 15,798 Buildings Destroyed
The Los Angeles County Joint Coordination Information Center has released the following information as of 11 a.m. on the Palisades and Eaton Fires. A total of 37,734 acres has been consumed in the two fires. More than 17,000 structures have been confirmed as destroyed or damaged.
Jan. 20-26: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
