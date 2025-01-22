County Animal Care and Control Mobilizes For Evacuations Due to the Hughes Fire

DACC is actively responding to the ongoing “Hughes Fire,” which has burned more than 5,000 acres in the region. Because of the fire’s progression, DACC is evacuating the Castaic Animal Care Center (ACC) to ensure the safety of the animals in their care.

DACC urge residents in the affected area to take immediate action to safeguard their pets and livestock. For those with large animals the Pierce College Equestrian Center is available as a safe haven. Small animals can be taken to the following ACCs:

-Lancaster ACC, 5210 W. Ave. I, Lancaster

-Palmdale ACC, 38550 Sierra Hwy., Lancaster

DACC is committed to providing assistance and support during this emergency. We encourage all pet owners in the evacuated zones to act quickly and seek shelter for themselves and their animals.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of both the animals in our care and those belonging to residents in the affected areas,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “We are working diligently to ensure that all animals are evacuated safely and that they have a secure place to stay during this emergency.”

The Department urges everyone to make sure your emergency plans include your pets. You can find a list of items to put in your pet’s “go bag” at https://ready.lacounty.gov/ pet-disaster-supply-kits/.

Please visit www.lacounty.gov/emergency for information on fire evacuations, shelters and road closures. A wealth of emergency preparedness information is also available at https://ready.lacounty.gov/

Help Animals Affected by the Fires

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation’s Noah’s Legacy Fund supports the Department’s emergency response efforts. These services are critical to the communities we serve as we continue to respond to the wildfires, flooding, and earthquakes that can occur in the areas we serve.

Learn more at: https://lacountyanimals.org/ way-to-give/disaster-relief/

