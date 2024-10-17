Oct. 15-31: Adopt-a- Shelter Dog Month at County Shelters, Fees Waived

In recognition of Adopt-a-Shelter Dog Month, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs from Oct. 15-31.

This will include adoption, spay/neuter and microchip, but not license or trust fees.

If you are a resident of Los Angeles County or a county employee looking for a fury companion, this is the time to adopt a shelter dog.

Click here for information.

Visit the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control- Castaic Care Center

31044 Charlie Canyon Road,

Castaic, CA 91384

Hours: Monday – Saturday – 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays – Limited services. The animal care centers will be closed for public viewing. Closed holidays.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...