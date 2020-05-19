Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled

The annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Tribute held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park has been cancelled.

Organizers released the following statement:

On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.

However, this year’s event will be replaced by a small ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

**The general public will not be invited to attend this abbreviated ceremony.**

But we look forward to honoring those who have fallen and ask that you join us on this Memorial Day via live stream on KHTS as we pause and remember those that gave all.

Also, SCVTV will replay the ceremony and present it at 6:00 p.m. via their website www.scvnews.com and on our local television channel via Spectrum Cable’s Channel 20 and AT&T’s Channel 99. While our dedicated committee members had planned another memorable patriotic event, the safety of our community is of the utmost importance.

The Committee would also like to thank members Bob Kellar, Bob Slocum, Jerry Rhodes, Patti Palominos, Fred Gruchalla, Pam Hogan, Max Morgan, Janine Schulenburg, David Jackson, and Marie Pounds-Williams.