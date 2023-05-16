May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers

Eternal Valley Memorial Park will host the annual special Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.
The theme of this year’s Memorial Day event will be to highlight those who were awarded the Purple Heart medal. Eligibility for a Purple Heart medal applies to service members who suffered a wound: as the direct, or indirect, result of enemy action and the wound required treatment by a medical officer at the time of the injury.
If you are, or know a veteran who is the recipient of a Purple Heart, lives locally and is interested in being part of this special ceremony, please contact Rick Barker, SCV Memorial Committee Member, by cell at (661) 433-1800 or email at RickBarker2@mac.com.
Organizers are hoping to include as many Purple Heart recipients as possible in the ceremony.
The keynote speaker at the Memorial Day event will be Bill Hutton who was wounded three times during his tour of duty in Vietnam.
Hutton served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969 and was assigned to the Third Battalion, Fourth Marines, Third Marine Division during his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1966. While serving in Vietnam, he was wounded three times with the last occurring on Sept. 28, 1966, while leading his company up Hill 400, which was well fortified with North Vietnamese machine gun bunkers and had held off the Marine Company for two days.
For his actions, Hutton was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart medal with second star and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.
After returning to the United States, Hutton was assigned to the Military Police in Santa Ana. While serving in that capacity, he was sent on temporary orders to attend the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy for an intense 16-week course in law enforcement procedures.
After graduation, Hutton returned to the Marine Air Facility in Santa Ana and was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Hutton was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant in 1969.
In April 1969, Hutton joined the ranks of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department where he served in every major division including narcotics for over 35 years.
In 1993, Hutton was awarded the Medal for Bravery and the Distinguished Service Award for saving the life of a fellow deputy.
Hutton has also been an important part of the Military Order of the Purple Hearts organization.
The event will begin with a flyover by the Condor Squadron made up of North American WWII AT-6 airplanes followed by a bomber from Edwards Air Force base.
Come early to find parking on the grounds of Eternal Valley. Golf carts will transport guests to the event seating area.
The school year in the William S. Hart School District will end on May 30. The district's xx high school graduations will begin with the the Academy of the Canyons Graduation on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Matt Nelson, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley, reported that Rydell Chevrolet recently held an online auction where the winner could choose a charity to receive a donation. The SCV Boys & Girls Club was chosen twice for a total of $20,000.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will convene a webinar to assist school districts in building strategies to counter declining enrollment. Thurmond will host and moderate the webinar on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m.
After what can be characterized as a tumultuous year in the real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the May 15 forecast for the 2023 Assessment Roll. Prang reported to the Los Angeles Count Board of Supervisors that taxable property values are anticipated to increase approximately 5% over 2022, marking 13 years of continuous growth.
For the first time since 2015, the California State University, Northridge softball team will play a postseason game as the Matadors have accepted a bid into the 2023 National Invitational Softball Championship.
College of the Canyons won its Saturday showdown with Grossmont College on day three of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Super Regional, cruising past the Griffins 16-6 behind a gutsy pitching performance from Tyler Biggs and another voracious offensive outing.
Carrie Boyd's fifth grade students at Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, will soon have an exciting new program modeled after the television show Amazing Race to teach American history, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Spring 2023 Teacher Grant program.
On Saturday, May 20, the second annual Stop the Stigma SCV Takes Action, will be held at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,to again raise awareness about the adult mental health concerns facing the Santa Clarita Valley.
The American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley thanks everyone who came together to fund the future of cancer research and local patient services by attending this year’s Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6 at Central Park, celebrating its 25th year in Santa Clarita with the theme “Cirque du Cure.”
The Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission have announced a civil enforcement action against XCast Labs, Inc. for allegedly violating the Telemarketing Sales Rule by assisting and facilitating illegal telemarketing campaigns.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, May 17, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be preceded by the annual Retiree Recognition for Hart District retirees at 6:15 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
