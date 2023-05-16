May 29: Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Honors Fallen Soldiers

Eternal Valley Memorial Park will host the annual special Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

The theme of this year’s Memorial Day event will be to highlight those who were awarded the Purple Heart medal. Eligibility for a Purple Heart medal applies to service members who suffered a wound: as the direct, or indirect, result of enemy action and the wound required treatment by a medical officer at the time of the injury.

If you are, or know a veteran who is the recipient of a Purple Heart, lives locally and is interested in being part of this special ceremony, please contact Rick Barker, SCV Memorial Committee Member, by cell at (661) 433-1800 or email at RickBarker2@mac.com.

Organizers are hoping to include as many Purple Heart recipients as possible in the ceremony.

The keynote speaker at the Memorial Day event will be Bill Hutton who was wounded three times during his tour of duty in Vietnam.

Hutton served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969 and was assigned to the Third Battalion, Fourth Marines, Third Marine Division during his tour of duty in Vietnam in 1966. While serving in Vietnam, he was wounded three times with the last occurring on Sept. 28, 1966, while leading his company up Hill 400, which was well fortified with North Vietnamese machine gun bunkers and had held off the Marine Company for two days.

For his actions, Hutton was awarded the Silver Star, Purple Heart medal with second star and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

After returning to the United States, Hutton was assigned to the Military Police in Santa Ana. While serving in that capacity, he was sent on temporary orders to attend the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Academy for an intense 16-week course in law enforcement procedures.

After graduation, Hutton returned to the Marine Air Facility in Santa Ana and was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Hutton was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Staff Sergeant in 1969.

In April 1969, Hutton joined the ranks of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department where he served in every major division including narcotics for over 35 years.

In 1993, Hutton was awarded the Medal for Bravery and the Distinguished Service Award for saving the life of a fellow deputy.

Hutton has also been an important part of the Military Order of the Purple Hearts organization.

The event will begin with a flyover by the Condor Squadron made up of North American WWII AT-6 airplanes followed by a bomber from Edwards Air Force base.

Come early to find parking on the grounds of Eternal Valley. Golf carts will transport guests to the event seating area.

Eternal Valley Memorial Park

23287 North Sierra Highway,

Newhall, CA 91321

