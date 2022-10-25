Nov. 16: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce last After Hours Mixer of the year will be held Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita.
Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for non-members.
Last Call! Our final Business After Hours Mixer of the year will be at Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Before year end, take advantage of the opportunity to join professionals from across the SCV for networking, food and drinks!
It’s the final event of the year, and your last chance to meet new faces from the business community before the holiday season kicks in.
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
For many first-generation college students, the clash between collectivistic values learned at home and individualistic norms present in postsecondary institutions can create a tension that’s almost too much to bear.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continued Tuesday its push toward food equity in Los Angeles County by convening the second annual Food Day Summit, “Road to Food Justice: Learning from the Past, Navigating the Future.”
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure.
The California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety are partnering on a new year-long campaign of education and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government followed by a regular business meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus Takeda Science Center, room CCLB 308, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
