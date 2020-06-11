Annual Independence Day 5K, 10K to Go Virtual

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and in the interest of public safety, the annual Independence Day Classic Races put on by the Santa Clarita Runners on the Fourth of July have been cancelled.

However, the city of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Runners are partnering to bring the yearly 5K and 10K races to participants virtually for free.

Those interested in running the virtual 5K or 10K can register for free through Active. Runners will be able to complete the distance – 3.1 miles or 6.2 miles – anywhere they choose over the Fourth of July weekend. Once a runner has completed the race, he or she will submit the finishing time through Active to be scored after the event.

Whether you want to rack up the miles in your neighborhood or go for a long run through the City’s off-street trail system, you get to choose the course! All you need to do is register online, run your race and have fun.

For the past 30 years, the Santa Clarita Runners Club has donated all proceeds from the Independence Day Classic Races to high school cross country programs in Santa Clarita. Please consider donating to the Club so high school runners can continue to receive needed financial support.

For more information about the Fourth of July Virtual 5K and 10K and to register, please visit santa-clarita.com/4thRun or contact the City’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787.