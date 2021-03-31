Applications for Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance to Open Thursday

By City of Santa Clarita

Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.

Santa Clarita City Council members approved the rental assistance program’s creation in their March 23 meeting.

Low- and moderate-income renters in Santa Clarita must meet certain eligibility criteria when applying for the rental assistance program, which will provide relief for up to four full months of back rent, contingent upon funding availability.

To be eligible, a household must reside in a rental unit located within the city of Santa Clarita and have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

AMI cutoffs based on household size can be found at santa-clarita.com/RentalAssistance.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 30, to allow sufficient time for households to collect required documentation. Priority processing will be granted to households at or below 50% AMI, as well as households where at least one member has been unemployed for more than 90 days.

Once an application has been submitted and verified, assistance payments will be made directly to landlords upon receipt of a signed agreement.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, including income thresholds for eligibility, visit santa-clarita.com/RentalAssistance.

