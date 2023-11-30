Dec. 1: Registration Opens for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Re-Launch

The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 – 12, and college students between ages 18 – 25. Registration opens Friday, Dec. 1.

Young adults in the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to participate and “pitch” their business idea, product, or service. There is no fee to apply, and total prizes are valued at over $25,000 throughout the competition.

The Big Idea SCV will challenge young adults to unleash their creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, and presentation skills and develop a mindset for 21st-century careers to become entrepreneurs and leaders in business.

Employers are asked to share info about the competition with their employees, especially those with kids within the age range. Interested in becoming a judge or mentor for the competition? Fill out the Interest Form!

The competition which is a “3” part process will have “2” categories: High School 9-12 th grade and College students 18 – 25 with a business idea, concept or product. Students may participate as “individuals” or as a Team (up to 3 members) Participants who make it to the finals will then be invited to present and pitch their idea to 5 judges and to the community for the “audience choice award” for a chance to win cash prizes. Over $25,000 in total prizes will be awarded. Students that advance to the finals will present “ in an expo setting” to experienced entrepreneurs, business-people and our community.

Entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of what makes America great. Successful businesses are founded on interdisciplinary, communication, and critical thinking skills, many of which must be gained through experience. While raw knowledge can be obtained in the classroom, it can be difficult for a burgeoning young entrepreneur to experience the process of developing a business plan and executing it. That’s where entrepreneurship competitions can help play a huge role. These competitions give outlets to students who may have a great idea but lack the resources or mentorship for comprehensive follow-through.

With economists predicting the jobs of tomorrow don’t even exist today, entrepreneurial skills are skills for life. Don’t feel intimidated by the term “entrepreneurship”. Even if you don’t consider yourself an entrepreneur in its traditional sense (i.e., start a company), think of entrepreneurial mindset broadly. Are you willing to challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone? How often do you take initiative? Are you attracted to new ideas or concepts? Does working with a group of high-achieving peers sound exciting to you? This entrepreneurship competition aims to equip students with core skill sets that are essential to college and career success, skills such as critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and time management.

Participating in this pitch competition is an investment for your future and decades to come. This competition will give you a platform where you can pitch your startup in front of community business leaders, an opportunity to showcase your idea and possibly win… We encourage every student to throw their hat in the ring and get some experience pitching their venture – you never know what you’ll end up walking away with!

