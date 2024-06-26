June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event

Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.

The event will take place Saturday, June 29 at Lucky Luke’s in Santa Clarita from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This special event is dedicated to supporting women with ovarian cancer and promises a day filled with great food, drinks, and a lively Cornhole competition.

The Teal Wisdom event is more than just a day of fun and games; it’s an opportunity to make a significant impact in the fight against ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer affects thousands of women each year, and our goal is to raise awareness and funds to support those battling this disease. Your participation will help provide resources for research, patient support, and advocacy efforts.

What to Expect: Bring your competitive spirit and show off your Cornhole skills. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, everyone is welcome to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams, so start practicing.

Food and Drinks: Enjoy a variety of delicious food options and refreshing drinks provided by Lucky Luke’s. There will be something to satisfy every palate.

Entertainment: In addition to the Cornhole tournament, there will be music, raffles, and other fun activities throughout the day to keep the energy high and spirits lifted.

Community and Camaraderie: Connect with others who share a passion for supporting women’s health and making a difference in the community. This event is a fantastic way to meet new people and strengthen existing relationships.

How to Participate:

Register: Visit the event website to register a team for the Cornhole tournament and purchase tickets for the event. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited.

Donate: Those unable to attend, consider making a donation to support the cause. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.

Spread the Word: Help spread the word about Teal Wisdom by sharing the event with friends, family, and social networks. The more people who join, the greater our impact will be.

Mark your calendars and join us in making a difference. Their team looks forward to seeing everyone there and working together to support women with ovarian cancer.

Make the inaugural Teal Wisdom event a day to remember for more information to go the Teal Wisdom Website.

