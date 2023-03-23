April 1: Be the Boss of Your Money LifeForward Workshop

A free, timely and important LifeForward workshop, “Be the Boss of Your Money – Make it Work for You!” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will be held Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The in-person workshop will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom

The LifeForward workshop will help participants learn “How can I be the boss of my money?” “Everything is costing more, how do I survive?” “How do I keep up with inflation?” “Life has hit – how do I get back on the path?”

Answers to these questions and more will be presented by a panel of subject matter experts: Jennifer Brown, President – Brown Investment Management; Candace Hartshorn, Loan Officer – Stress Free Mortgage; Shoghig Shirley Andriopoulos, Real Estate Professional – Park Regency and Jessica Kreuzberger, Account Executive – Petersen International Underwriters.

The workshop will be facilitated by Sue Tweddell, Regional Vice President and Investment Advisor with Primerica.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at www.scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

Pre-registration is not required but for those who wish to hold a space for more popular workshops or require free childcare, please contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach rtopete@smoscv.org or call SMO (661) 288-0117; children MUST be registered at least one week in advance.

Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request email request to lifeforward@scvzonta.org.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward as well as recordings of past workshop presentations which are available for viewing.

Most current workshops available to view are: Nov. 19, 2022 “Holiday Stress & Anger Management”; Jan. 21, 2023, “Parenting for Success-Issues Impacting Our Youth”; Feb. 18, 2023, “Filing Taxes – Understand the Basics and Family Law Issues- Divorce, Child Custody & Spousal Support.”

Upcoming workshops in the series will help attendees work with feelings of anxiety, overcome life’s challenges and obtain personal growth.

The Zonta Club of SCV is a service club with the mission to improve the lives of women and girls in our community and worldwide through service projects, advocacy, scholarships, education and awareness campaigns.

For more information about the Zonta Club of SCV, meeting and how to join visit www.scvzonta.org.

