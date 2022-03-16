April 1: Enjoy Middle Eastern Music, Dance at The Main

Take a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance at The Main next month.

Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music, will take viewers on a tour musical entertainment from countries like Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.

Developed by Olga “Shamiram” Kramarova, the evening will feature an authentic ensemble of dancers and musicians.

The show will be one night only on April 1, at 8 p.m. at The Main located on Main St. in Old Town Newhall. Tickets start $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP package.

To buy your ticket visit the Eventbrite information page, or email shamiramdance@gmail.com.

