April 20, 21: Countdown to Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Begins

The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away! The renowned event and resident favorite, which showcases the essence of cowboy life and Western culture through captivating sights, sounds and styles is scheduled for April 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year, the event is set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) in Old Town Newhall.

General admission to the Cowboy Festival continues to be free, and attendees will be treated to an array of live musical performances and entertainment throughout Hart Park. Additional information and tickets for these shows will be released soon. An assortment of food and beverages will be available for purchase, and guests will have the opportunity to shop from vendors offering unique Western apparel, crafts and more. Prospective vendors for food, apparel and gear can learn more about the event and submit an application at CowboyFestival.org.

The 2024 Cowboy Festival will feature beloved performers from previous events alongside a diverse lineup of new musicians delivering captivating country western, folk and bluegrass. For those seeking an elevated experience, a limited number of VIP packages will be offered for purchase. Details on VIP package amenities and pricing will be announced as they are finalized.

Information regarding details and tickets for special events featured at the Cowboy Festival, along with opportunities to volunteer, will be released soon. To learn more about the 2024 Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

