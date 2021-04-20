April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing

The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.

The virtual event will include a presentation about the Plan, LACDMH updates and an opportunity for the public to provide feedback.

The plan in discussion will cover Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. Closed captioning and American Sign Language services will be provided.

For meeting agenda & participation information, visit this posting on our event calendar.

The plan and options to provide feedback are available on the LACDMH website at https://dmh.lacounty.gov/about/mhsa/announcements/.

If you have additional questions about the plan or the public hearing, email MHCommission@dmh.lacounty.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...