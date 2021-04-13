April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party

If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.

Jennifer Trosper, Mars 2020 deputy project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will present “Perseverance on Mars – The First Two Months.” She will provide attendees with a mission update on Perseverance, which is currently seeking signs of ancient life and collecting samples of rock and soil for possible return to Earth.

“The virtual Science Talks series continues to present timely and captivating science content for our community, including the popular biannual Star Parties,” said Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus. “These events are an opportunity to learn more about notable science topics while also engaging with campus staff and faculty and COC programs.”

Trosper has had the privilege of working on every Rover that has ever driven on Mars, leading systems and management roles on Mars Pathfinder, Mars Exploration Rovers and the Mars Science Laboratory rover.

The virtual Star Party will still feature the opportunity for participants to observe through telescopes during the webinar with the help of the Local Group Astronomy Club of SCV, as well as science updates by COC faculty and students.

“This is a wonderful chance to interact with a wonderful guest speaker, ask questions, and learn more about COC’s science programming,” said Anthony Michaelides, dean of campus services and operations at the Canyon Country campus. “We also look forward to continuing this series with another Science Talk, a Botany/Garden edition in May.”

The College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will host its virtual spring 2021 Science Talk Star Party from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this virtual event, please visit the Canyon Country campus webpage.

