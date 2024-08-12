Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium.

With Canyons head coach Ted Iacenda set to begin his 12th season at the helm, the Cougars will continue to compete in the eight-team Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League.

COC opens the 2024 season on its new field with the first of five scheduled home games vs. Citrus College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Cougar Stadium.

Completed in spring 2024, the recently installed synthetic turf field inside Cougar Stadium is the same used in several NFL stadiums including: SoFi Stadium (L.A. Chargers & L.A. Rams), AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys), NRG Stadium (Houston Texans) and Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans).

Three weeks later, the Cougars begin Northern League play Saturday, Sept. 28 in a 1 p.m. contest vs. visiting Santa Barbara City College.

Following its week six bye, Canyons returns to Cougar Stadium with a special weekday game vs. El Camino College at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Cougars then host back-to-back contests to close out their home schedule. COC vs. Moorpark College gets underway at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The following week Canyons takes on Bakersfield College at noon Saturday, Nov. 9.

The regular season concludes on the road vs. Ventura College at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Canyons football 2024 season ticket passes and Booster Club memberships are on sale now.

The full 2024 schedule is listed below:

– vs. Citrus College — 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7

– @ Fullerton College — 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14

– @ Palomar College — 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

– vs. Santa Barbara City College* — 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

– @ Antelope Valley College* — 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

– vs. El Camino College* — 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

– @ Allan Hancock College* — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

– vs. Moorpark College* — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

– vs. Bakersfield College* — 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

– @ Ventura College* — 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Home games in BOLD/*Denotes SCFA National Division, Northern League contest

Once again, All Canyons football home games will be live streamed to fans via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Canyons had nine players earn All-Northern League Team honors, with six selections from the offensive side of the ball supported by three on the Cougars’ defense.

The program also had 29 players named to the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.

Eighteen student-athletes from the 2023 team have since transferred to four-year programs including Boise State University, Fresno State University, University of New Mexico, University of Montana and University of Massachusetts Amherst.

