TMU’s Feature Films Picked Up by ITN Distribution

By Kaelyn Peay

“The Descent,” a thriller based on the book of Revelation and the second feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now set to be distributed by ITN Distribution. This will pave the way for a future theatrical release of the project. The company has also agreed to distribute “The Man From Nowhere,” TMU’s first feature film.

“They also want to work with us on future films,” says Prof. Matt Green, director of TMU’s Cinema & Digital Arts (CDA) program. “So they can be the distribution partner going forward, which is a home run.”

ITN Distribution already distributes over 800 films and has deals with major platforms such as Amazon and Peacock.

Making this distribution deal is an exciting step for the CDA program, which makes hands-on experience with film productions a central part of its curriculum. Close to 60 students worked on “The Descent” in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s exciting because it proves that we’re doing what we set out to do, in that a company that has hundreds of films recognizes the quality of what we’re doing and wants to partner with us in that process,” Green says.

Learn more about TMU’s CDA program at masters.edu/cda.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...