TMU Ranks No. 1 for Student Life Among California Christian Colleges

By Kaelyn Peay
The Master’s University has been ranked as having the best student life among Christian colleges in California, according to the 2024 numbers for mid-sized colleges released by Niche, a leading college review and ranking site.
TMU was ranked No. 1 in student life among 23 Christian colleges in California. The University was also ranked No. 4 in student life out of 404 Christian colleges nationwide and was placed in the top 4% for student life across 352 colleges in California.
TMU received high marks for its dorms, being ranked in the top 5% among 1,363 colleges nationwide and #3 out of 54 private colleges in California.
The safety of TMU’s campus was also recognized, with the University being ranked in the top 4% of 1,306 campuses nationwide for “safest campus.” And in the “best campus” metric, TMU ranked in the top 6% among 1,387 colleges. Niche’s numbers also reveal that the student athlete experience and the campus dining are strengths of TMU’s student life.
Taken together, these rankings reflect a high level of satisfaction among TMU students with their experience on campus.
These high rankings are the latest in a series of favorable reports regarding the quality of TMU in recent years. For more TMU rankings and stats, click [here].
