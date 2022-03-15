April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex

header image

| Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.

This one-time city of Santa Clarita event, which will be held on Saturday, April 23, beginning at noon, will bring a fun festival atmosphere for all ages at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway.

Party on the Pointe will last into the night and offers attendees a full afternoon and evening of free fun and entertainment, including musical performances, a Mechanical Shark, Drop Zone, Super Slide, Zip Line, Rock Climbing Wall, Giant Bounce House, Indoor Roller Rink, Nerf Wars, a Ferris wheel and much more.

Spread across the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, attendees can take part in a number of activities for all ages at the Aquatic Center, Sports Complex Gymnasium, The Centre, Skate Park and the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.

Musicians will take the stage on the grass field adjacent to the Skate Park for sets throughout the day, culminating in a free concert by Garth Guy, a tribute to Garth Brooks, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Food trucks will be on-site selling a variety of meals throughout the afternoon, allowing attendees to grab a bite to eat between participating in activities. View demonstrations at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Trek Bike Park, navigate an inflatable obstacle course in the 50-meter pool at the Aquatic Center, roller skate at a pop-up rink inside The Centre and party the day away with friends as we come together to celebrate all we have overcome as a community.

Party on the Pointe is free to attend, and no advance tickets are required. For more information about the Party on the Pointe, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com
