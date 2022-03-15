April 23: Santa Clarita Hosts Free Festival ‘Party on the Pointe’ at Sports Complex

After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
This one-time city of Santa Clarita event, which will be held on Saturday, April 23, beginning at noon, will bring a fun festival atmosphere for all ages at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Party on the Pointe will last into the night and offers attendees a full afternoon and evening of free fun and entertainment, including musical performances, a Mechanical Shark, Drop Zone, Super Slide, Zip Line, Rock Climbing Wall, Giant Bounce House, Indoor Roller Rink, Nerf Wars, a Ferris wheel and much more.
Spread across the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, attendees can take part in a number of activities for all ages at the Aquatic Center, Sports Complex Gymnasium, The Centre, Skate Park and the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita.
Musicians will take the stage on the grass field adjacent to the Skate Park for sets throughout the day, culminating in a free concert by Garth Guy, a tribute to Garth Brooks, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Food trucks will be on-site selling a variety of meals throughout the afternoon, allowing attendees to grab a bite to eat between participating in activities. View demonstrations at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Trek Bike Park, navigate an inflatable obstacle course in the 50-meter pool at the Aquatic Center, roller skate at a pop-up rink inside The Centre and party the day away with friends as we come together to celebrate all we have overcome as a community.
Party on the Pointe is free to attend, and no advance tickets are required. For more information about the Party on the Pointe, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com
After more than two years of dealing with uncertainty, worry and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is time for Santa Clarita residents to come together as a community and celebrate at a daylong festival featuring musical performances, food trucks, activities and more at Party on the Pointe.
As it continues to offer support and services for youth and young adults and their families, A Light of Hope is proud to announce the appointment of Ronda Chobanian-Murray and Darren Brewster to its Board of Directors.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 40 additional deaths, 1,136 new cases of COVID-19 countywide Sunday and 291 new cases Monday, with 52 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Cities and counties across the state are being called upon to build more than 2.5 million homes by 2030, under a plan released by the California Department of Housing and Community Development - double the target set under a previous plan that was adopted four years ago.
Santa Clarita City Council will meet 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in a joint meeting with Supervisor Kathryn Barger to discuss public safety issues surrounding the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plan to house L.A. County’s violent youth offenders at Camp Scott in Bouquet Canyon.
In response to a motion recommending that Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita be used to permanently house youth formerly under the supervision of the Division of Juvenile Justice, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger submitted a competing motion that instead designates Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to serve as a Secure Youth Treatment Facility for this population.
Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley is set to host more than 80 soccer teams from various clubs across California and Nevada at Central Park in Saugus. The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Invitational will be held Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, 2022.
The newest art exhibit in the Santa Clarita Valley opens March 17 at 7 p.m. at The Main in Old Town Newhall. "Stillness in Chaos" by artist Aazam Irilian will open with a free artist's reception including art, music and light refreshments.
The William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Wednesday, March 16, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.
The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs reminds L.A. County tenants and landlords that COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance is available and applications are open through March 31, 2022. Eligible tenants and landlords are urged to apply immediately. Applications will no longer be accepted after March 31, 2022.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.