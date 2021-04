The Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a Budget Committee meeting virtually Monday, April 26, at 2:00 p.m.

The committee will discuss the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use

Webinar ID: 940 6447 2569 and Password: 951770

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/94064472569

Or Telephone:

US: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below:

City Council Committee

Virtual Budget Committee Meeting

Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Downloads:

Agenda Call to Order Roll Call Roll Call Item 1 FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 BUDGET Adjourn

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...