April 4-8: Outlets at Tejon Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt

Guests are invited to search for a golden egg decal placed on any of the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203. retail windows. The Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt will be held April 4-8.

If a guest finds the golden egg decal, they must peel off the decal and bring it to Guest Services at Suite 170 for their chance to receive a game show shopping spree.

The following stores will be excluded from the shopping spree: The Cosmetics Company Store, Bird Dog Arts, Sunglass Hut, Purfumes4U, Fragrance Outlet and Kevin Jewelers. Should the winner choose those stores, a $250 gift card will be purchased from those retailers.

There will be a total of one winner per day during the five-day promotion.

For more information visit tejonoutlets.com.

