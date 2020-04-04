April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service

Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week as of Saturday, April 4, city officials said Friday.

The reduction in service comes as ridership has decreased significantly since Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” order took effect on Friday, March 20.

The service reduction is also due to a decreased number of operators and in an effort to encourage residents who are not essential workers to remain home.

The commuter schedule will remain consistent with the changes that took place on Friday, March 30; however, there is one additional change impacting Route 757 from Santa Clarita to the North Hollywood Redline station.

Effective Monday, April 6, the following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will be suspended: 5:10a, 5:42p, 6:05a, 6:09a, 7:32a, 9:32a, 7:25p, 7:55p, 8:22p and 9:21p.

The following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will remain in service: 5:33a, 7:00a, 8:03a, 8:42a, 10:08a, 11:03a, 11:35a, 12:31p, 1:02p, 2:02p, 2:33p, 3:33p, 4:04p, 4:30p, 5:10p, 5:48p, 6:18p and 6:47p.

In light of growing concerns, Santa Clarita Transit has implemented several measures to ensure the safety of our operations. Local transit vehicles are currently being utilized for Route 757, which will allow riders to board through the rear doors and limit contact with the bus operators.

In addition, Santa Clarita Transit is sectioning off every other row of seats and posting signs encouraging riders to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from one another.

Enhanced cleanings of the entire fleet with hospital-grade disinfectants also continue to be performed at the end of each day.

For more on the new bus schedules, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. For information on the coronavirus pandemic here in the Santa Clarita Valley, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.