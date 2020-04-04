[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
| Friday, Apr 3, 2020
sunday schedule - Santa Clarita Transit bus

Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week as of Saturday, April 4, city officials said Friday.

The reduction in service comes as ridership has decreased significantly since Los Angeles County’s “Safer at Home” order took effect on Friday, March 20.

The service reduction is also due to a decreased number of operators and in an effort to encourage residents who are not essential workers to remain home.

The commuter schedule will remain consistent with the changes that took place on Friday, March 30; however, there is one additional change impacting Route 757 from Santa Clarita to the North Hollywood Redline station.

Effective Monday, April 6, the following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will be suspended: 5:10a, 5:42p, 6:05a, 6:09a, 7:32a, 9:32a, 7:25p, 7:55p, 8:22p and 9:21p.

The following weekday round trips departing from Santa Clarita on Route 757 will remain in service: 5:33a, 7:00a, 8:03a, 8:42a, 10:08a, 11:03a, 11:35a, 12:31p, 1:02p, 2:02p, 2:33p, 3:33p, 4:04p, 4:30p, 5:10p, 5:48p, 6:18p and 6:47p.

In light of growing concerns, Santa Clarita Transit has implemented several measures to ensure the safety of our operations. Local transit vehicles are currently being utilized for Route 757, which will allow riders to board through the rear doors and limit contact with the bus operators.

In addition, Santa Clarita Transit is sectioning off every other row of seats and posting signs encouraging riders to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from one another.

Enhanced cleanings of the entire fleet with hospital-grade disinfectants also continue to be performed at the end of each day.

For more on the new bus schedules, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com. For information on the coronavirus pandemic here in the Santa Clarita Valley, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service

April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Friday, Apr 3, 2020
Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week as of Saturday, April 4, city officials said Friday.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route

Santa Clarita Bus Driver Dies from COVID-19; Had NoHo-Warner Center Route
Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita released a statement regarding the death of a Santa Clarita Transit driver from COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve

March 31: City Council to Consider Residential, Commercial Rent Reprieve
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
While the statewide evictions moratorium signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Friday covers residential tenants only, the Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 31, at 5 p.m. to consider an urgency ordinance to temporarily prohibit evictions of both residential and commercial tenants arising from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning

Santa Clarita Transit Reduces Bus Service, Enhances Cleaning
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
To balance the reduced need for public transit with the necessary service for passengers traveling to essential employment, Santa Clarita Transit is reducing the number of trips operating outside Santa Clarita as of Monday, March 30.
FULL STORY...

Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter

Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
The Angeles National Forest will temporarily shut down high-use portions of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Los Angeles Gateway Ranger District, effective April 4 through April 30.
Angeles National Forest Temporarily Closes High-Use Areas
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
Santa Clarita Transit will implement a local Sunday schedule seven days a week as of Saturday, April 4, city officials said Friday.
April 4: Santa Clarita Transit to Begin Sunday Schedule for Daily Service
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
More than 100 short-term classes are now open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2020 semester.
COC Has 100-Plus Short-Term Classes Open for Spring Semester
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Hedge Fund Invests in Valencia Developer Five Point
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
Cajun’s Aviation Dream Honors Del Bagno, Raises Funds for Young Aviators
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
Cloth face masks can be used voluntarily to slow and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new announcement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
White House Friday: CDC Now Recommends Cloth Face Masks for All in Public
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 4,566 Cases; At Least 96 in SCV
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
California now has 10,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths due to the virus as of Thursday, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Friday update.
California Friday: 10,701 Cases; More Than 5K Patients Hospitalized
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
The Los Angeles chapter of the Center for Nonprofit Management will host a three-day nonprofits webinar on April 6-7 and 9 to focus on financing options for nonprofit organizations.
Three-Day Nonprofits Webinar to Focus on Financing Options
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
Newsom Launches ‘Project Roomkey’ to Help Protect Homeless from COVID-19
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Congressional Candidate Forum on Friday, April 24, which will feature Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Mike Garcia.
April 24: Smith, Garcia Set for Virtual Congressional Candidate Forum
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Hart District schools and all four of the elementary school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley will remain closed for the rest of the school year.
SCV Public Schools to Remain Closed for Rest of School Year
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a series of new resources to aid small businesses and help California workers who have lost work due to COVID-19.
Newsom Adds New Help for Small Businesses, Displaced Workers
The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
The 2020 Census is Counting On You Now
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Health is one of 75 sites around the globe participating in a clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to test the effectiveness of a candidate anti-viral drug against COVID-
UCLA Participating in Clinical Trial to Test Anti-Viral Drug Against COVID-19
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
A UCLA Biodesign Fellow has developed in one week, a working, low-cost ventilator prototype built from parts purchased at Home Depot.
UCLA Engineer Makes Low-Cost Ventilator from Home Depot Parts (Video)
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 13 new deaths and 534 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with at least 78 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley. As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 65 active cases in the city of Santa Clarita, 4 in Castaic, 5 in Stevenson Ranch and between 1 and 4 each in unincorporated areas of Acton, Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia (areas with populations fewer than 25,000 where the number of cases is “suppressed” by the county citing privacy reasons), bringing the SCV total to at least 78.
L.A. County Thursday: 4,045 Cases; At Least 78 in SCV
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that seniors with an expiring driver license will receive a 120-day extension in the mail during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses for Seniors
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
%d bloggers like this: