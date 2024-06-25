July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares

Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1. These changes follow public notice and comment and are designed to improve the city’s transit service.

Currently the one-way cash fare on local routes is $1. It will increase to $1.25 on July 1. Price for monthly passes and daily passes on local routes will remain unchanged.

The GO! Santa Clarita service will increase to $3.75 from $2 for one-way cash fares. The reduced one-way cash fare will increase to $2.75 from the current $1 fare. The number of free guests per paying rider will be reduced from three to one.

Dial-a-Ride one way cash fares will increase by 25 cents from $2 to $2.25. Ten-ride tickets increase to $7.50 from $6, 20-ride tickets increse to $15 from $12 and 30-ride tickets increase to $30 from %24.

Monthly passes fpr commuter routes to North Hollywood, Warner Center and Century City/Los Angeles will remain unchanged.

Daily cash fare on all commuter routes out of the Santa Clarita Valley will increase by 50 cents. Reduced fares will increase by 25 cents.

Please see chart below for full schedule of new fares.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...