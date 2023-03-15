April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal

Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.

Join VIA to hear from a panel of experts on the upcoming changes to business and residential waste. Speakers include Dennis Verner, General Manager Burrtec Waste Santa Clarita, Steve Youlios, President, JMSCV, Inc., Jersey Mike’s Subs, and Curtis Williams, Solid Waste Administrator, city of Santa Clarita.

Burrtec Waste Industries was awarded the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the city with service beginning on July 1. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents and businesses to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1.

Join VIA on April 4, 2023 for more information about the transition to the City’s new waste hauler and organics recycling program, residents and businesses are encouraged to submit questions for our panel to kathy@via.org

Members & Non-Members: $45

To RSVP click on the link.

