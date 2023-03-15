header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 15
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
| Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
Water drop


Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.

Join VIA to hear from a panel of experts on the upcoming changes to business and residential waste. Speakers include Dennis Verner, General Manager Burrtec Waste Santa Clarita, Steve Youlios, President, JMSCV, Inc., Jersey Mike’s Subs, and Curtis Williams, Solid Waste Administrator, city of Santa Clarita.

Burrtec Waste Industries was awarded the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the city with service beginning on July 1. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents and businesses to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1.

Join VIA on April 4, 2023 for more information about the transition to the City’s new waste hauler and organics recycling program, residents and businesses are encouraged to submit questions for our panel to kathy@via.org

Members & Non-Members: $45

To RSVP click on the link.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.
FULL STORY...
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
FULL STORY...
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
Gilchrist Farm is gearing up for the season change with their spring fling and egg hunt. 
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Kenji Pallares tossed five shutout innings while CSUN (9-3) scored six runs over its first four innings en route to an 8-3 win over Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium on Monday afternoon.
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
California State University, Northridge, extended its winning streak to six as the Matadors defeated Idaho 5-2 in women's tennis action Monday afternoon at the Matador Tennis Complex.
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
CSUN Professor Joins L.A. Governance Reform Project
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. for closed session, followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 14: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 13 – Sunday, March 19.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 15, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 15: Hart Board Meeting to Recognize Local CIF Champs
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: