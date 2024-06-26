July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library

Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley’s new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Discover firsthand the advantages of this collaboration as Burrtec unveils the inner workings of its innovative recycling program.

Learn how the community can leverage its services as a valuable resource in sustainability efforts. City employees from Environmental Resources will be on hand, sharing insights and goodies to enhance this eco-conscious journey. This is an adult only session.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Valley Public Library website.

