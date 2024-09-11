header image

Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024

Teresa Todd, Valley Industry Association Chairwoman of the Board - assembly bill 5As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand? This is where the Valley Industry Association steps in, playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between voters and candidates through its upcoming Candidate Forums.

The forums, scheduled across three key dates, provide an invaluable opportunity for the Santa Clarita community to engage directly with candidates vying for crucial local, state, and federal positions. These events aren’t just about listening to campaign promises; they are about dialogue, understanding, and accountability. Moderated by Ed Masterson, the forums offer a structured environment where candidates can present their visions, respond to questions, and address concerns that matter most to the people they seek to represent.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – City Council Candidate Forum:

This forum will feature candidates for Santa Clarita City Council District 1, including Patsy Ayala, Tim Burkhart and Bryce Jepsen. Local governance impacts everything from zoning and public safety to economic development, making this forum an essential opportunity for voters to hear how each candidate plans to address the pressing needs of our city. You are welcome to register at the door.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, – California State Races Forum:

Focusing on the California State Senate 23rd District and State Assembly 40th District races, this forum will feature Kipp Mueller and Suzette Valladares for the State Senate and Patrick Lee Gibson and Pilar Schiavo for the State Assembly. State legislators play a critical role in shaping policies that affect education, healthcare, and business regulation, among other areas. This forum is a chance for voters to understand where each candidate stands on issues that will influence California’s future.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, – Congressional Race Forum:

In the final forum, candidates for the House of Representatives, California’s 27th District, have been invited to present their platforms. Confirmed to attend is incumbent Mike Garcia. While candidate George Whitesides has communicated that he is unable to attend, the forum will still provide a significant opportunity for voters to engage with Garcia on federal issues ranging from national security to economic policy, issues that will shape our nation’s trajectory in the years to come.

VIA, as an organization, has long been at the forefront of fostering such critical discussions. Representing a diverse array of businesses across the Santa Clarita Valley, VIA understands that the health of our economy, the well-being of our residents, and the success of our community are all intertwined. This understanding is reflected in the thoughtful curation of events like the Candidate Forums, where the issues discussed range from local economic development to state legislative matters and national policy considerations.

By bringing together candidates for City Council, the California State Senate and Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives, VIA is not just presenting a series of forums, it is presenting a comprehensive view of the choices that will impact every aspect of our daily lives. This is particularly relevant in a time when voter turnout can be affected by apathy or disillusionment. VIA’s commitment to providing a platform for substantive engagement helps counter these forces, reminding us all that our voices—and our votes—matter.

Moreover, VIA’s role extends beyond election season. As a legislative advocate, a hub for business resources, and a supporter of educational initiatives, VIA consistently delivers relevant content and context to its members and the broader community. This is an organization that understands the nuances of local challenges while also keeping an eye on broader trends. Whether it’s through networking opportunities, advocacy efforts, or events like the Candidate Forums, VIA equips the business community with the tools needed to make informed decisions and take meaningful action.

In essence, VIA’s upcoming Candidate Forums are not just a series of events, they are a reflection of the organization’s broader mission to empower and inform. As voters, we have the responsibility to engage, ask questions, and seek clear answers. And thanks to VIA, we have the opportunity to do so in a setting that prioritizes dialogue over division and substance over spectacle.

So as September and October approach, I urge every business leader and individual voter in the Santa Clarita Valley to take advantage of these forums. Attend, listen and engage with the candidates. Let’s ensure that the choices we make this November are informed by knowledge, shaped by dialogue, and driven by a shared vision for a better future. And let’s recognize and appreciate the role of VIA in making this possible, not just during election season, but every day.

To reserve your seat, please visit VIA.org/calendar.

Teresa Todd is the owner of Point of View Communications. She serves on the VIA Board of Directors and Advocacy Committee.
SCVNews.com