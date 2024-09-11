Teresa Todd | The Value of Dialogue

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
|
Supervisor Kathryn Barger successfully introduced a motion declaring this week as Arts Education Week in Los Angeles County.
|
As we approach the November 2024 elections, the importance of informed voting cannot be overstated. The choices we make at the ballot box will shape the future of our city, state and nation. Yet, in an era where soundbites often substitute for substantive discussion, how can voters truly grasp the complexities of the issues at hand?
|
College of the Canyons is one of only two community colleges in the nation to have been named a 2024 Zero Energy Design Designation recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy.
|
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Canyon Country-based Bagel Boyz and its owner, Lance Takao, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley's high school Foothill League varsity football teams will wind up their non-league schedules this week and the results so far are a mixed bag.
|
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, now with special guest John Mayer.
|
California Credit Union Honored With 2024 Social Impact Award From California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
California Credit Union has received the 2024 Social Impact Award from the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.
|
CSUN Professor Hopes Lancaster Joshua Tree Exhibit Draws Attention to the Threats Faced by the Species
Joshua trees are a vital part of the Mojave Desert ecosystem. California State University Northridge evolutionary biologist professor Jeremy Yoder is hoping a new exhibition at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History will draw attention to the endangered species.
|
The California Public Health is working with local health departments and community-based organizations to promote Rethink Your Drink 2024.
|
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
|
College of the Canyons men's soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are all on record as opposing a proposal to allow the convicted “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Evans Hubbart to make his home in the Antelope Valley.
|
For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia. The first home game for Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at The Cube.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.
|
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, potential direct smoke impact from the Bridge, Line, Airport, and Roblar fires burning in multiple regions has caused unhealthy air quality in multiple areas in Los Angeles County.
|
The College of the Canyons Financial Aid Office will hold its annual “Cash For College” workshop event, providing students and parents with important information about the various types of financial aid available to them, along with details about how to apply.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be offering a one-day workshop “ Painting Waterscapes in Watercolor” on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381, from 10:30-3:30 p.m.
|
Saugus High School will host a WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist Collaboration Ascend Conference Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Community input “scoping” meetings that were scheduled to kick off on Sept. 12 in Palmdale and Sept. 14 in Santa Clarita for the SR-14 North Los Angeles County Safety and Mobility Improvement Project have been delayed by Metro.
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk woman last seen in Canyon Country.
|
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
|
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a day of storytelling and creativity with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Sept. 21 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of locally acquired dengue in a resident in the city of Baldwin Park, who has no history of travel to areas where dengue is endemic.
|
The Castaic Union School District is seeking four new members for its Measure QS Citizens Oversight Committee.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.