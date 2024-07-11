Aug. 2: VIA Hosting Valencia Town Center Update

Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Aug. 2, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where an update on the Valencia Town Center will be presented.

Keynote speaker Nicholas Bartholomew, Centennial’s director of development, will share case studies showcasing Centennial’s track record in redeveloping shopping centers into dynamic, mixed-used destinations and how their vision of the Valencia Town Center aligns with the city of Santa Clarita’s Town Center Specific Plan.

The luncheon will be held at Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, 2nd Floor, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

Cost:

Members: $45 | Non-Members: $55

To register for the event, click [here].

