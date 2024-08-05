Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program

The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.

The VIA Connecting to Success Program is designed to equip students with essential workforce readiness and professional skills crucial for today’s competitive job market. By bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace requirements, the program ensures that participants are not only prepared for employment but also thrive in their chosen careers. This fall, in its 21st year, the program will host more than 3000 students from eight high school within the William S. Hart Union High School District – an all time record for the program.

Since its inception, the program has garnered significant praise for its comprehensive curriculum, which covers a range of vital skills including communication, teamwork, problem-solving and industry-specific knowledge. Through interactive workshops, mentorship opportunities, and practical training sessions, students gain invaluable insights and hands-on experience that are directly applicable in real-world settings.

“We are thrilled to see the profound impact of the VIA Connecting to Success Program on both students and employers,” said Kathy Norris, CEO/President of VIA. “Our mission is to empower the next generation of professionals by providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s dynamic workplace.”

Central to the program’s success is its strong partnership with local employers and educational institutions. Employers not only offer internships and mentorships opportunities, but also actively participate as facilitators. They share their expertise, personal experiences, and career stories to help students understand that there are many different pathways to success in their chosen fields.

“Our collaboration with VIA has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing talent,” said Steve Nunez, vice president/portfolio manager for Mission Valley Bank. “The students we’ve worked with through the Connecting to Success Program have consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism and readiness for the workforce.”

Schools participating in the program have also reported positive outcomes, noting increased student engagement and improved career placement rates. By integrating VIA’s curriculum into their educational framework, these institutions prepare their students to meet the evolving demands of the job market effectively.

VIA is thankful for the strong support of Congressman Mike Garcia, and through that support the VIA Connecting to Success Program has been funded in part through a grant from the US Small Business Administration. In addition, the program is supported by private grants, and corporate and personal donations. This firm and continuing support allows VIA to expand the program’s reach and effectiveness, ensuring that more students and employers benefit from its innovative approach to workforce development.

As VIA looks ahead, the organization remains committed to expanding the reach and impact of the Connecting to Success Program, ensuring that more students and employers benefit from its innovative approach to workforce development.

For more information on VIA and its Connecting to Success Program, please visit www.via.org/cts/.

About VIA:

VIA is dedicated to empowering individuals through innovative workforce development initiatives. By collaborating with employers and educational institutions, VIA prepares students for successful careers and strengthens the workforce across diverse industries.

