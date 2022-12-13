Daytime Paving Work Continues on Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita

As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the California Department of Public Health and the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, recognizes The Old Town Junction, operated by well-known Santa Clarita Valley top chef Daniel Otto, as December’s Small Business of the Month for the 21st Senate District.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electric utilities and industrial markets, is the first and only company to receive FM Approval for a hydrogen sensor with its GRIDSCAN 5000 product.
The organizational/regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, beginning with open session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by closed session at 9 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will hold a regular/organizational meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., followed immediately by a regular meeting of the Hart District's Joint School Financing Authority.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold its organizational and business meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, with closed session from 3:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., a special Recognition & Celebration Reception from 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the Department of Children and Family Services, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other partners celebrated the season of giving Saturday by treating more than 600 children in foster care and their families to a spectacular holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
