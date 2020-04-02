[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk
| Thursday, Apr 2, 2020
Virtual Cocktails & Conversation

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California’s 21st Senate District.

Event details:

– Tuesday, April 7, via ZOOM, at 6:00 p.m.

You may submit your questions in advance by emailing kathy@via.org or there will be time to submit them
during the event.

Help support our local restaurants. **Please consider ordering and picking up an appetizer/dinner and a cocktail from a local SCV restaurant before﻿logging in to Cocktails & Conversation.**

We’re all in this together.

There is no charge for this event.

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5wrdOugrDkqwrjmRteJzh31HZ4rpNpdeA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Iconic Halfway House Temporarily Closes Doors
Halfway House Cafe, the iconic eatery on Sierra Highway, announced Thursday it will temporarily close its doors and take-out services will not be available.
Wilk Reminds Small Business Owners of Assistance Programs
State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, wants to make sure residents of the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys are aware of the new resources available for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Accommodations Coming to California Colleges, K-12 Schools
The State Board of Education (SBE), California Department of Education (CDE), California State University (CSU), University of California (UC), California Community Colleges, and independent nonprofit colleges and universities have been working together to understand and address the heightened concerns of students and families and the difficult conditions of this time.
COC Comes One Step Closer to Energy Independence
While College of the Canyons recently transitioned most of its spring courses and services to an online format, something else at the college recently went online.
Circle of Hope Seeks Community Support; Continues Programs Remotely
In keeping the health and best interests of cancer patients, survivors and Circle of Hope staff in mind, Circle of Hope has temporarily suspended services out of their office and Wellness Center in Newhall. The organization remains open offering its services and programs remotely.
California Schools Chief Issues New Guidance on Grading, Senior Graduation
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) and the California State Board of Education (SBE) have issued new guidance on graduation requirements and grading for seniors.
Chamber to Hold COVID-19 Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has readily-available resources to assist your business during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Hit 6.6 Million
(CN) — As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.
Who Needs Toilet Paper? | Commentary by Dianne Hellrigel
Earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic are all real disasters. Are you ready? Have you prepared? If you’re still running to the store every other day, you’re not prepared, and you could be opening yourself up to infection.
Affidavit: L.A. Conspiracy Theorist Aimed Train at Navy Hospital Ship
A train engineer at the Port of Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday morning on federal charges for allegedly running a locomotive at full speed off the end of rail tracks near the USNS Mercy.
Henry Mayo Says it Has Adequate Supply of Ventilators
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials said Tuesday that they remain “in pretty good shape” as it pertains to their supply of personal protective equipment and ventilators, but that they are also preparing for the COVID-19 peak.
National Stockpile of Medical Supplies Nearly Gone, Trump Confirms
The national stockpile of personal protective equipment is nearly depleted, President Donald Trump said at the White House’s COVID-19 task force briefing Wednesday.
On Being a Senior | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
At checkout, a gentleman six feet behind me asked if I wanted some bottles of fruit juice from his cart. Nope. I thanked him, then checked out.
L.A. County Wednesday: 11 New Deaths, 513 New Cases, At Least 56 Total in SCV
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 513 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with at least 56 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Petco Awards $85K Grant to L.A. County Animal Care
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has been awarded a grant of $80,000 from the Petco Foundation to support lifesaving efforts for county animals.
Dodgers News: See SportsNet LA and Games on AT&T
Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning Wednesday.
State Schools Chief: Campuses Should Stay Closed Through School Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recommends that school campuses remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Supes Move to Protect County Inmates from COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Ridley-Thomas and Kuehl ratifying an Executive Order which called for the County Health Officer to conduct an immediate assessment of the county’s jails to identify and implement measures to protect individuals and staff inside.
Newsom Launches Campaign to Combat Seniors’ Social Isolation
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Stay Home - Save Lives - Check In” campaign on Tuesday urging Californians to help combat social isolation and food insecurity among California's seniors older than 65 – a community that is uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Santa Clarita Blocks Evictions of Residential, Commercial Tenants
The Santa Clarita City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish an ordinance that protects residential and commercial tenants citywide from evictions through the end of May.
Newhall Resident 3D-Prints Masks for First Responders
While some have taken to the traditional thread and needle to contribute to the Million Masks challenge, Santa Clarita resident A.J. Apone and his father, Allan, have decided to make 3D printer technology work for them.
DOJ Makes $850M Available to Public Safety Agencies
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
