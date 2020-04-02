April 7: Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with Scott Wilk

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host its first Virtual Cocktails & Conversation with State Senator Scott Wilk from California’s 21st Senate District.

Event details:

– Tuesday, April 7, via ZOOM, at 6:00 p.m.

You may submit your questions in advance by emailing kathy@via.org or there will be time to submit them

during the event.

Help support our local restaurants. **Please consider ordering and picking up an appetizer/dinner and a cocktail from a local SCV restaurant before﻿logging in to Cocktails & Conversation.**

We’re all in this together.

There is no charge for this event.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/v5wrdOugrDkqwrjmRteJzh31HZ4rpNpdeA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.