AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks

Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year’s Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The Air Quality Index may reach the Unhealthy or higher AQI category from the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 31 through the early afternoon on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Wood burning bans have been in effect the last two weeks in the South Coast Air Basin, including the SCV. The burn ban will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 1 for or all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Fireworks emit high levels of particle pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) as well as metal air pollutants, all of which can contribute to negative health effects.

Personal “backyard” fireworks may lead to localized fine particulate matter concentrations above observed regional levels.

The smoke and combustion products from fireworks add to the fine particles already present in the Basin that are primarily caused by transportation and industrial emissions and stagnant weather conditions.

The use of consumer grade “backyard” fireworks can also spark wildfires, which can be a major source of fine particle pollution

Health Impacts.

Breathing of fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing, or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

Per South Coast AQMD Rule 444, burning wood on the beach is prohibited in areas where PM2.5AQI is expected to exceed 100. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, beach wood burning is prohibited at the beach in Los Angeles County from San Pedro to Seal Beach and on all beaches in Orange County.

To view current air quality in your neighborhood, download the South Coast AQMD app or visit www.aqmd.gov/AQImap.

