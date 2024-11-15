Arrests Made in Large Multi-Agency Drugs, Firearms Operation

Local and federal law enforcement officials conducted a large-scale narcotics trafficking operation on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that resulted in the arrest of several individuals.

This operation, conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department LASD, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), targeted the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and firearms across Los Angeles County and the United States, with direct links to Mexican cartels and local street gangs.

“As a result of this operation, we have taken significant steps in dismantling dangerous gangs that threaten our communities,” said LASD Chief Joe Mendoza. “By removing massive amounts of deadly drugs and illegal firearms from our streets, we are sending a clear message: we are relentless in our mission to protect our neighborhoods and hold those who endanger public safety accountable.”

This joint effort led to the arrests of 13 individuals who were scheduled for arraignment on a series of criminal charges in Los Angeles County Superior Court and one in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The investigation began in November 2022, when LASD Narcotics detectives and Compton Sheriff’s Station deputies executed a search warrant at a location on South Willow Avenue in Compton. Responding to reports of trespassing, deputies uncovered a large quantity of fentanyl pills and other narcotics. The initial search yielded over 275,000 fentanyl pills, 11 kilograms of cocaine and approximately four kilograms of heroin.

These discoveries led to the prosecution of two individuals on narcotics trafficking charges, including trafficking fentanyl near an elementary school. In response to the fentanyl crisis—exacerbated by cartels manufacturing fentanyl in candy-like forms to attract youth—the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office called on LASD Narcotics detectives to concentrate their efforts on dismantling drug trafficking organizations operating within the county.

“Fentanyl and firearms trafficking are hurting our communities and our citizens,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Working together, federal and local law enforcement can stop the cycle of misery, violence, and death that stems from violent gun crime and drugs.”

Since January 2023, LASD investigators have used a variety of resources and techniques to identify and track individuals involved in narcotics distribution. Their efforts exposed a network of traffickers connected to the Mexican cartels who used local gang-operated stash houses in Los Angeles County. To date, law enforcement agencies have seized:

808,000 fentanyl pills (approximately 201.8 pounds)

48 kilograms of compressed fentanyl (105.8 pounds)

46 kilograms of cocaine (101.2 pounds)

13.7 kilograms of heroin (30.2 pounds)

282.95 kilograms (622.49 pounds) of methamphetamine

55 gallons of diethyl ether, a precursor to PCP production

$259,000 in suspected drug proceeds

21 loaded rifles, 43 loaded handguns, two loaded shotguns, and three loaded AR-15 rifles

Since January 2023, approximately 50 suspects have been apprehended in connection with this case.

From July to October 2023, investigators seized over 300,000 fentanyl pills, six kilograms of pressed fentanyl, firearms, and other narcotics. Additional suspects traveled from other parts of California, Oregon, and Washington to be supplied by the organization.

“This complex investigation was key to dismantling a Los Angeles-based firearms trafficking network that was sending guns to Mexico,” said Christopher Bombardiere, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge of Los Angeles Field Division. “While targeting these violent criminals, we stopped a firearms smuggling route to a drug trafficking organization and seized approximately 70 firearms and multiple silencers. ATF is honored to work with the incredible investigators at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.”

During the investigation, investigators learned that the Target Subjects were involved with local street gangs with direct ties to the Mexico cartels. In March 2024, Narcotics investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the city of Los Angeles which not only yielding multiple pounds of fentanyl pills and methamphetamine but an arsenal of firearms such as handguns, assault weapons, silencers, drum and extended magazines, along with over 1000 rounds of ammunition.

Earlier today, LASD Narcotics Bureau served 13 search warrants at locations throughout Los Angeles County. With assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the organization now faces various federal and state charges, including drug trafficking, weapons violations, child endangerment, felon in possession of firearms, and conspiracy to distribute. Each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If convicted, many face a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Barajas, Adrian MA 10/23/88-resident of Hawthorne

Montiel, Alheli MA 11/10/84-resident of Hawthorne

Olivarez, Esteban MA 01/01/96-resident of Desert Hot Springs

Torres Fonseca, Oswaldo MA 05/05/99-resident of Los Angeles

Madronero, Maria Carolina FA 10/29/97-resident of Los Angeles

Jimenez-Sorto, Manuel MA 10/09/90-resident of Inglewood

Rocha, Wilfredo MA 06/01/77-resident of East Los Angeles

Ceja, Luis MA 03/14/71-resident of Sylmar

Sanchez, Salvador MA 09/16/89-resident of Woodland Hills

Bernardino, Domingo MA 12/21/93 resident of Los Angeles

Estrada, Erik MA 05/27/96-resident of Compton

Reveles, Manuel MA 07/22/1990-resident of South Gate

Pieneda, Douglas MA 11/30/80-resident of Los Angeles

“Today, we mark a significant victory in our fight against drug trafficking and the violence it breeds within our communities,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “This takedown represents a powerful, combined effort to disrupt a large drug trafficking organization that took root in Compton and spread devastation across Los Angeles County. Thanks to the tireless work of our Major Narcotics Division, in collaboration with the Homicide and Gang Task Force of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and other crucial partners, we have removed a dangerous supply of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, PCP, and firearms from our streets. This operation will undoubtedly reduce further crimes tied to these dangerous substances and weapons, making our neighborhoods safer.”

