September 22
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day
cleanup day
Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center
Friday, Sep 22, 2023

my kind of townAn art exhibit, My Kind of Town by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.

Kim is a Korean-born, abstract painter who currently lives and works in Los Angeles. He paints abstract color field paintings, maps and circuit boards visualizing melded relationships found within man-made subject matters and surroundings.

Kim exhibited at Art Market San Francisco with Billis Williams Gallery in 2023, had a solo exhibition at Billis Williams Gallery and was published in “Friend of the Artist” Volume 15 in 2022.

He earned his MFA degree from California State University, Northridge in 2018.

Emerging artist Claire Steidl’s exhibit “Gloaming” is on display at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 18.

Her mesmerizing exhibit, explores the enchanting interplay of light and shadow, memory and emotion, as the beauty of twilight is captured on canvas. This is Steidl’s first solo exhibition of her artistic journey.

For more information visit https://santaclaritaarts.com.
