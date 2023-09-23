Art Exhibits on Display at Canyon Country Library, Community Center

An art exhibit, My Kind of Town by Justin N. Kim, will be on display at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 8.
Kim is a Korean-born, abstract painter who currently lives and works in Los Angeles. He paints abstract color field paintings, maps and circuit boards visualizing melded relationships found within man-made subject matters and surroundings.
Kim exhibited at Art Market San Francisco with Billis Williams Gallery in 2023, had a solo exhibition at Billis Williams Gallery and was published in “Friend of the Artist” Volume 15 in 2022.
He earned his MFA degree from California State University, Northridge in 2018.
Emerging artist Claire Steidl’s exhibit “Gloaming” is on display at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, now through Dec. 18.
Her mesmerizing exhibit, explores the enchanting interplay of light and shadow, memory and emotion, as the beauty of twilight is captured on canvas. This is Steidl’s first solo exhibition of her artistic journey.
Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.
Last Saturday, I was heartbroken to learn of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer's murder. The 30-year-old Sheriff's deputy's life was taken from him as he was sitting in his patrol car just outside the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.
William S. Hart Union High School District Teacher of the Year Casey Cuny has been honored as one of the top 16 teachers in the county of Los Angeles by the Los Angeles County Office of Education. He is now officially nominated for the California Teacher of the Year.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has been awarded $5 million to improve sustainable groundwater use and storage through the California Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Grant Program.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Golden Oak Adult School, a pillar of lifelong learning and community support, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a special celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26.
Cultural events, local history, incredible art, engaging programs for children, what would you like to see in a possible Santa Clarita Museum and Cultural Center? The City of Santa Clarita is exploring the possibility of developing a Museum and Cultural Center to showcase the community’s rich history, cultural heritage and to celebrate the diversity of the city.
Los Angeles County is one of the most diverse counties in the country and the Sheriff’s Department is committed to equally protecting the rights of every member of the community regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, physical disability, mental disability, or gender.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Kevin Eduardo Cataneo Salazar, the man accused of shooting to death Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
A Santa Monica man has agreed to plead guilty to breaking federal law by allowing his cryptocurrency-cash exchange company to help scammers and drug traffickers launder millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through his business, including Bitcoin kiosks in Santa Clarita, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
