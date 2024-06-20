header image

Pilar’s Pocketbook: Reduce Parking Ticket Fees
| Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Water drop


This weeks Edition of Pilar’s Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets.

It’s known that parking tickets can add up. Those with parking tickets could be eligible for a program to create a payment plan for their parking ticket or even reduce the fees.

Cities can now establish payment plans and reduce fees for parking tickets.

Learn more about the program and apply to see if you can get your parking ticket fees reduced.

This online system is an optional way to request a reduction for your infraction citation in cases of financial need. It cannot be used to sign up for traffic school. Please contact your court first if you wish to sign up for traffic school.

Use this tool to:

-Request a reduction to your ticket

-Request a payment plan

-Request community service

-Request more time to pay your ticket

Do not use this tool:

-If you wish to contest the ticket

-If you have proof of correction and would like a dismissal or reduction of those charges

-If your offense is a misdemeanor violation

-To sign up for traffic school

Please refer to your courtesy notice or contact your court instead.

If you would like to attend traffic school contact the court first. You can also refer to your reminder notice or the court’s website for more information.
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
This weeks Edition of Pilar's Pocketbook focuses on ways to help reduce fees and pay for piling parking tickets. 
