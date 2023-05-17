AT2 Aerospace Chooses Santa Clarita for Headquarters

This month Lockheed Martin announced the completed transition of their hybrid airship IP and related assets to a newly formed commercial company, AT2 Aerospace.

AT2 is developing airship solutions to support commercial and humanitarian applications around the world. The development of airships is anticipated to provide new freight alternatives for shippers, as well as the ability to reach remote locations efficiently.

“The SCVEDC is proud to welcome another innovative aerospace company to our robust local cluster,” said Holly Schroeder, President & CEO OF SCVEDC. “We can’t wait to see these airships fly.”

AT2 chose to locate their headquarters here in Santa Clarita, where they will function as the design, development, and engineering base for the company. Located above the bustling Bridgeport Marketplace, AT2’s current staff, led by President and COO Dr. Bob Boyd, expect to grow to more than 50 people by Fall 2023. Production of the actual airships will take place in North Carolina, and they should be flying by mid-2025.

“We’re thrilled to base AT2 in Santa Clarita, where we have access to excellent engineering and design talent. We are confident that this is the right location for us to launch our new venture,” Boyd said.

AT2 airships promise to provide cargo alternatives that are faster than land and sea and cheaper than existing air costs. The unique capabilities of the airships allow for multi-terrain capacities that can access remote locations. Dr. Boyd reported that several letters of intent for Z1 airships have already been received.

-The Z1’s unique Air Cushion Landing System (ACLS) allows the Z1 to land and takeoff from almost any location on the planet.

-The Z1 utilizes buoyant lift technology delivering exceptional fuel efficiency, minimizing carbon emissions, and ultimately reducing transportation costs.

-The Z1 will connect emerging economies to global trade networks.

-The Z1 moves cargo faster than sea and land transportation at a fraction of the cost of existing cargo aircraft, filling a major gap in the global transportation market from a speed vs. cost perspective.

